SINGAPORE, June 11 Gold slipped in early Asian trading on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar and equities strengthened after Standard & Poor's revised its credit outlook for the United States to stable from negative. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.07 percent to $1,385.41 an ounce by 0007 GMT, after posting a small gain in the previous session. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,385.20. * S&P on Monday removed the near-term threat of another credit rating downgrade for the U.S. by revising its outlook to stable from negative, citing an improved economic and fiscal outlook. * Analysts said this could further hurt gold's appeal as a safe haven following a string of positive U.S. economic data. * Low U.S. inflation means the Federal Reserve can stick to an aggressive bond-buying campaign if it decides that is warranted, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday, arguing he did not favour tapering bond purchases while price pressures were falling. * The pain is not likely to be over for investors in mining shares after the steepest drop in gold prices in a generation led to a $6 billion asset writedown at Australia's Newcrest Mining, fuelling speculation of more to come. * Kinross Gold Corp said on Monday it is halting development at its Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador after failing to reach an agreement with the government over a windfall tax on revenues. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3 percent to 1,009.85 tonnes on Monday. Holdings are still near four-year lows. <GOL/ETF] * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose against the yen and U.S. bond yields neared 14-month highs on Monday on improved sentiment towards the U.S. economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Precious metals prices 0007 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1385.41 -0.99 -0.07 -17.27 Spot Silver 21.89 -0.02 -0.09 -27.71 Spot Platinum 1508.25 5.75 +0.38 -1.74 Spot Palladium 768.25 0.25 +0.03 11.02 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1385.20 -0.80 -0.06 -17.34 1608 COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- -- Euro/Dollar 1.3254 Dollar/Yen 98.68 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)