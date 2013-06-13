* Investors fixate on U.S. Fed stimulus programme

* Stock markets tumble, dollar hits 10-wk lows

* Losses held in check as China returns from holiday (Changes dateline, byline, adds quotes, updates prices)

By Veronica Brown

LONDON, June 13 Gold reversed gains made in Asian trade on Thursday as stock markets tumbled, with investors focused squarely on uncertainty shrouding the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance on scaling back monetary stimulus.

Wider markets were in risk averse mode with Asian shares down sharply and the FTSEurofirst 300 index also selling off, while the dollar hit its lowest in 10 weeks versus the yen. Yields on lower-rated euro zone government bonds rose.

Investors were evaluating Tuesday's Bank of Japan decision to leave policy unchanged and Standard & Poor's upgrade of the U.S. credit outlook, viewing the moves as catalysts for the Fed to end its $85-billion monthly bond purchases.

"This risk-off move has been triggered by fear of monetary tightening and that broadly speaking is not going to be a positive for gold," Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said.

"The physical side of the market is doing ok in the Middle East and Far East but has gone very quiet in India," he added.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent to $1,385.84 an ounce by 1023 GMT. U.S. gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,385.70. Silver, platinum and palladium all fell.

Stimulus unwinding is likely to spell further downside for gold, which is struggling to stay on an even keel with fund money draining away from the metal since prices crashed in April. Bullion is now some 27 percent down from record highs achieved in September 2011.

Markets will watch the Fed policy meeting on June 18 and 19 for clues on the timing of a rollback of stimulus measures.

Most economists expect the Fed to scale back the size of its bond purchases by year-end, and several expect reduced buying as early as September, a Reuters poll showed.

Spot gold is expected to test resistance at $1,402 per ounce, a break above which would lead to a further gain to $1,410, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

CHINA FACTOR

Demand from major buyer China, which returned from a three-day holiday on Thursday, held losses in check.

China has been a big factor in holding up gold prices, even as demand in India, the biggest buyer of the precious metal, has cooled and investors have dumped holdings in exchange-traded funds.

Indian gold demand remained subdued, and importers and wholesalers struggled to sell supplies from May. The government has raised the import duty on gold by a third and curbed gold financing by banks and others in an effort to cut its current account deficit.

Net gold imports into India have fallen from an average of $135 million in the first half of May to $36 million in the second half, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Keiron Henderson)