BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says ruling on BS-III vehicles to have one-time material impact
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
SINGAPORE, June 25 Gold edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar weakened after two top Federal Reserve officials downplayed an imminent end to monetary stimulus. Bullion is still down more tha 7 percent since the start of last week due to worries over an early end to the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond purchases and a cash crunch in China. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,283.55 an ounce by 0018 GMT. It fell around 1 percent on Monday, extending last week's 7 percent slide as fears of a cash crunch in China spooked investors, and a slide in U.S. equities prompted bullion selling to cover margin calls. * Comex gold rose $6 to $1,283.10. * Last Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave his most explicit signal yet that the U.S. central bank was considering scaling back its $85 billion per month of Treasuries and mortgage-backed debt purchases. * On Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said investors were wrong to view the central bank as having become more keen to tighten policy than it was before last week's policy meeting. * Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said even if the bank dialled back stimulus this year, it will still be running an accommodative policy. * Fears of a credit crunch in China's banking system eased on Monday as short-term interest rates fell. The central bank said there were sufficient funds in the market but banks needed to improve cash management and control lending. *India's biggest jewellers' association has asked its members to stop selling gold bars and coins, about 35 percent of their business, adding to government efforts to cut gold imports and stem a swelling current account deficit. * HSBC lowered its 2013 gold price forecast to $1,396 from $1,542 an ounce and its 2014 price to $1,435 from $1,600, mainly on the Fed's plans to reduce economic stimulus and weak Chinese growth prospects. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.43 percent to 985.73 tonnes on Monday -- its lowest in over four years. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar index retreated from a near three-week peak of 82.841 after comments from two top Fed officials. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 1400 U.S. New home sales 1400 U.S. New home sales-units 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Precious metals prices 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1283.55 2.26 +0.18 -23.35 Spot Silver 19.67 0.02 +0.10 -35.04 Spot Platinum 1334.74 6.24 +0.47 -13.05 Spot Palladium 659.22 0.22 +0.03 -4.74 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1283.10 6.00 +0.47 -23.43 3454 COMEX SILVER JUL3 19.64 0.15 +0.75 -35.19 1208 Euro/Dollar 1.3128 Dollar/Yen 97.74 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 30 Nagpur, Mar 30 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according
BANGALORE (Reuters) Mar 30 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.