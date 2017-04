U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 1 percent to a session low of $1,199.50 per ounce after liquidation by investors sent prices below $1,200 per ounce for the first time in nearly three years on Thursday.

At 2252 GMT, U.S. gold was trading down 0.78 percent at $1,202.10 and spot gold was up 0.25 percent at $1,202.5. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)