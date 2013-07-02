SINGAPORE, July 2 Gold was a fraction lower on
Tuesday after mixed U.S. economic data added to uncertainty over
whether the Federal Reserve will begin to scale back its
stimulus measures this year.
The precious metal had risen in the previous session on
short covering following recent losses, but investors continue
to shun gold's safe-haven appeal with outflows from gold backed
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hitting a new four-year low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.02 percent to $1,252.59 an
ounce by 0019 GMT, while U.S. gold fell $3 to $1,252.80.
* Gold started the third quarter on a strong footing on
Monday jumping over 2 percent as technical buying and
speculative short covering offset concerns that the Fed will
rein in its $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
* Bullion, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, has
taken a beating since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month
the economy was recovering strongly enough for the central bank
to begin tapering its stimulus in the next few months.
* U.S. manufacturing expanded last month, rebounding from an
unexpected contraction in May, and construction spending neared
a four-year high in May, data showed on Monday. However, hiring
in the manufacturing sector was the weakest in nearly four
years.
* A more important jobs report, the U.S. nonfarm payrolls,
is expected to be released on Friday.
* Gold recorded its biggest quarterly loss ever in April to
June, and is down more than 25 percent this year.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold ETF, said
its holdings fell 0.12 percent to 968.30 tonnes on Monday - its
lowest since February 2009.
* Barclays lowered its gold price forecast for 2013 citing a
weak second quarter, a recent sell-off and lack of investment
buying.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar edged lower while Japanese and Australian
stocks opened higher.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430 Australia RBA cash rate
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index
1400 U.S. Factory orders
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1252.59 -0.21 -0.02 -25.20
Spot Silver 19.64 0.08 +0.41 -35.14
Spot Platinum 1368.49 -6.01 -0.44 -10.85
Spot Palladium 681.72 -2.78 -0.41 -1.49
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1252.80 -2.90 -0.23 -25.24 1460
COMEX SILVER SEP3 0.20 0.00 +0.21 -99.35 362
Euro/Dollar 1.3063
Dollar/Yen 99.51
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)