SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Gold edged up on Friday after
plunging more than 3 percent in the previous session, but
remained on track for its worst week in two months on fears the
United States would curb its stimulus soon and as a U.S. strike
on Syria looked less likely.
* Gold had risen 0.55 percent to $1,327.41 an ounce
by 0012 GMT. It tumbled to its weakest since August 15 at
$1,320.19 an ounce on Thursday, tracking heavy losses in U.S
gold futures <0#GC:>.
* U.S. gold futures trading was momentarily halted at 2:54
a.m. EDT (0654 GMT) on Thursday by CME Group's Stop Logic
mechanism to prevent large movements. In the one minute around
the 20-second trading pause, gold prices slid $10 with an
unusually heavy 4,300 contracts changing hands, Reuters data
showed.
* U.S. gold was at $1,327.50 an ounce, down $3.10.
* The United States and Russia began high-stakes talks on
Thursday on Moscow's plan for Syria to surrender its chemical
weapons as Damascus formally applied to join a global poison gas
ban, but Secretary of State John Kerry underscored that U.S.
military force may still be necessary if diplomacy fails.
* Consensus is building among analysts that the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting next week could result in the central
bank paring back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases. The
Federal Open Market Committee is set to release a policy
statement at the end of its two-day meeting next Wednesday.
* HSBC Global Research raised its 2013 gold price forecast
and said physical demand is becoming a major driver for the
metal. It lifted its gold price outlook for this year to $1,446
per ounce from $1,396, and kept its 2014 forecast unchanged at
$1,435 an ounce.
For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
* The yen clung to broad overnight gains in Asia on Friday
as investors unwound bearish positions particularly against the
Australian dollar, which suffered a major setback in the wake of
disappointing jobs data at home.
* Global oil prices climbed for a second straight day on
Thursday as investors monitored diplomatic efforts to eliminate
Syria's chemical weapons and Libya declared force majeure on
another three ports.
0900 Euro zone Q2 employment
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade
1230 U.S. Producer prices
1230 U.S. Retail sales
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index
1400 U.S. Business inventories <USBINV=ECI
Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford