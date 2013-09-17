SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Gold hovered near a five-week
low on Tuesday as traders waited for guidance on when the U.S.
Federal Reserve will begin tapering its massive economic
stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,315.10 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous
session to a five-week low of $1,303.85. U.S. gold
dropped $2.50 to $1,315.30.
* The Fed, which kicks off a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, is widely expected to begin curbing its $85 billion
monthly bond purchases by $10 billion this month.
* Traders are betting the U.S. central bank will keep policy
easier for longer now that former Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summers is out of the running to succeed Ben Bernanke as
chairman.
* Bullion has lost more than 20 percent of its value this
year as a recovering U.S. economy has dented its safe-haven
appeal. Data on Monday showed that U.S. factory output surged in
August as the pace of motor vehicle assemblies jumped to a
six-year high.
* Mining group Anglo American has pulled out of the
Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska, leaving Northern Dynasty
to push ahead alone with the plan to develop one of the
largest copper-gold deposits in the world - but also a hugely
environmentally challenging project that has already been
studied for almost three decades.
MARKET NEWS
* Stocks and bonds on major markets rose on Monday and the
U.S. dollar fell to a four-week low after Summers withdrew from
consideration to be the next Fed chairman, leading investors to
believe U.S. monetary policy might stay looser for longer.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China FDI
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Consumer inflation
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index
Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1315.10 1.71 +0.13 -21.46
Spot Silver 21.80 0.10 +0.46 -28.01
Spot Platinum 1435.50 1.90 +0.13 -6.48
Spot Palladium 702.72 1.72 +0.25 1.55
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1315.30 -2.50 -0.19 -21.51 2353
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.87 -0.14 -0.63 -27.84 493
Euro/Dollar 1.3335
Dollar/Yen 99.09
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)