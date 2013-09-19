* Gold eases after over 4 pct gain in previous session
* Fed postpones stimulus tapering, no timeline
* Absence of China keeps gold prices in check in Asian hours
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Spot gold traded near a
one-week high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
surprised markets by postponing a wind-down of its
commodities-friendly monetary stimulus and the dollar tumbled to
seven-month lows.
U.S. gold futures jumped as much as 4.6 percent on
the decision, while silver futures gained 7 percent,
tracking spot prices' gains from the previous session.
The absence of key buyer China, which is closed for the
Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, kept gains in check.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday refused to commit to
begin reducing its bond purchases this year, and instead went
out of his way to stress the program was "not on a preset
course". In June he had said the Fed expected to cut back before
year end.
Many economists had expected a $10 billion reduction to the
bank's $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
"It's quite surprising given what they have said before.
That's why there is a big impact on precious metals," said Dick
Poon, general manager of refiner and dealer Heraeus Metals in
Hong Kong. "But I don't see a strong rally as there is not much
demand."
Traders said though there were chances of a short-covering
rally because of the Fed's turnaround, they were not very
optimistic about a sustained rise in prices.
Gold, often seen as an inflation-hedge and safe-haven
investment, has fallen nearly 20 percent this year on fears of
an end to easy central bank money that had propelled it to
record highs in 2011.
After the Fed said it would stick to its stimulus plan for
now, gold gained more than 4 percent or about $55 an ounce on
Wednesday, leading the rally in commodities.
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,362.24 an ounce by
0623 GMT after earlier hitting $1,367.86, its highest since
Sept. 11.
U.S. stocks rallied to record highs after the Fed's
decision, while the dollar and bond yields tumbled.
"With the decision for no taper for now, markets will revert
back to data-watching, but odds still remain (albeit more muted)
for a taper before year-end, data-willing of course," OCBC Bank
said in a note.
The outlook for demand in India and China during the peak
season that begins later this month is also weighing on gold
prices.
Volatility in prices is keeping buyers away in China, while
in India government restrictions on imports are curbing supply.
India's gold imports could be 750 tonnes in the current
fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, a government official said,
down 11 percent from last year as official measures curb
purchases in what has been the world's biggest bullion buyer.
Precious metals prices 0623 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1362.24 -2.30 -0.17 -18.65
Spot Silver 22.98 0.11 +0.48 -24.11
Spot Platinum 1464.50 2.00 +0.14 -4.59
Spot Palladium 717.72 0.98 +0.14 3.72
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1362.60 55.00 +4.21 -18.69 22591
COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.03 1.47 +6.80 -24.01 6593
Euro/Dollar 1.3529
Dollar/Yen 98.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)