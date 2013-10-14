SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Gold was hovering near three-month lows on Monday after large fund trades in the previous session rattled investors, despite the failure of weekend talks in Washington to reach an agreement to avert a U.S. debt default. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.07 percent at $1,271.76 an ounce by 0026 GMT. * Gold fell over 1 percent on Friday to its lowest in three months after unusually large sale orders in New York futures prompted a $30-an-ounce drop in prices in about three minutes and a brief trading halt. * Senate negotiations to bring a boiling fiscal crisis to an end showed signs of progress on Sunday, but there were no guarantees that the U.S. federal government shutdown was about to end or that a historic default would be avoided. * U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in October to its weakest in nine months as the first federal government shutdown in 17 years undermined Americans' outlook on the economy, a survey released on Friday showed. * Economic hardships brought about by Arab Spring uprisings have taken a toll on jewellery retail trade in Saudi Arabia's Muslim holy city of Mecca, slashing gold sales by more than half compared to the same period last year, retailers said. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.6 percent, or 5.40 tonnes, to 890.98 tonnes on Friday. * The biggest bullion-importing bank in India plans to team up with jewellers for the first time to offer a gold deposit scheme, hoping ease of access and attractive interest rates will tempt people to part with their jewellery and relieve tight supplies. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday and the safe-haven yen rose broadly, foreshadowing a rocky start for Asian shares after weekend talks in Washington failed to reach an agreement to avert a U.S. debt default. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI 0130 China PPI 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1271.76 -0.83 -0.07 -24.05 Spot Silver 21.22 0.01 +0.05 -29.92 Spot Platinum 1365.74 2.04 +0.15 -11.03 Spot Palladium 707.97 -2.34 -0.33 2.31 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1271.90 3.70 +0.29 -24.10 5281 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.28 0.02 +0.10 -29.78 728 Euro/Dollar 1.3556 Dollar/Yen 98.31 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)