SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Gold was hovering near
three-month lows on Monday after large fund trades in the
previous session rattled investors, despite the failure of
weekend talks in Washington to reach an agreement to avert a
U.S. debt default.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.07 percent at $1,271.76 an
ounce by 0026 GMT.
* Gold fell over 1 percent on Friday to its lowest in three
months after unusually large sale orders in New York futures
prompted a $30-an-ounce drop in prices in about three minutes
and a brief trading halt.
* Senate negotiations to bring a boiling fiscal crisis to an
end showed signs of progress on Sunday, but there were no
guarantees that the U.S. federal government shutdown was about
to end or that a historic default would be
avoided.
* U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in October to its
weakest in nine months as the first federal government shutdown
in 17 years undermined Americans' outlook on the economy, a
survey released on Friday showed.
* Economic hardships brought about by Arab Spring uprisings
have taken a toll on jewellery retail trade in Saudi Arabia's
Muslim holy city of Mecca, slashing gold sales by more than half
compared to the same period last year, retailers said.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.6 percent, or
5.40 tonnes, to 890.98 tonnes on Friday.
* The biggest bullion-importing bank in India plans to team
up with jewellers for the first time to offer a gold deposit
scheme, hoping ease of access and attractive interest rates will
tempt people to part with their jewellery and relieve tight
supplies.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday and the safe-haven
yen rose broadly, foreshadowing a rocky start for Asian shares
after weekend talks in Washington failed to reach an agreement
to avert a U.S. debt default.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China CPI
0130 China PPI
0900 Euro zone Industrial production
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1271.76 -0.83 -0.07 -24.05
Spot Silver 21.22 0.01 +0.05 -29.92
Spot Platinum 1365.74 2.04 +0.15 -11.03
Spot Palladium 707.97 -2.34 -0.33 2.31
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1271.90 3.70 +0.29 -24.10 5281
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.28 0.02 +0.10 -29.78 728
Euro/Dollar 1.3556
Dollar/Yen 98.31
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)