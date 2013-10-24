SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Gold was little changed on Thursday after tracking oil lower in the previous session, but prices were within sight of a four-week high on hopes the Federal Reserve will extend its bullion-friendly stimulus efforts. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold was steady at $1,332.34 an ounce by 2356 GMT. It rallied to $1,344.46 on Tuesday, its highest since Sept. 20, after weak U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the Fed will keep its stimulus measures in place until 2014. * U.S. gold was at $1,332.60 an ounce, down $1.40. * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.76 percent on Tuesday from Monday, while those of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.23 percent during the same period. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares tried to steady on Thursday following a tumble sparked by concerns about China's economic outlook, and the dollar languished near a two-year low against the Swiss franc. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday in volatile spread trading following a surge in U.S. crude oil inventories to the highest level since June. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. International trade 1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1400 U.S. New home sales PRICES Precious metals prices 2356 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1332.34 0.60 +0.05 -20.44 Spot Silver 22.56 0.07 +0.31 -25.50 Spot Platinum 1433.24 2.94 +0.21 -6.63 Spot Palladium 742.50 -1.50 -0.20 7.30 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1332.60 -1.40 -0.10 -20.48 836 COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.59 -0.03 -0.14 -25.48 238 Euro/Dollar 1.3775 Dollar/Yen 97.40 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)