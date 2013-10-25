* Gold near 1-month high, adds 2 pct on week * U.S. unemployment claims remain elevated * Analysts say rise in gold prices could be limited (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Gold was hovering near a one-month peak on Friday and looked set to end higher for a second straight week on hopes that weak U.S. data would deter the Federal Reserve from starting to scale back its economic stimulus measures this year. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week, while U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in a year in early October, data showed on Thursday. Spot gold had eased 0.3 percent to $1,342.21 an ounce by 0630 GMT but was still not too far from the $1,351.61 hit on Thursday, the highest since Sept. 20. The metal has gained about 2 percent this week. "Weak employment data signals a positive effect for gold as markets adjust their expectations regarding a tapering (of the U.S. stimulus)," said Chen Min, a precious metals analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. "However, it is still too early to reach the conclusion that the U.S. recovery is stagnant," Chen said, adding the flow of data had been disrupted by a partial government shutdown earlier this month caused by political wrangling over the budget. Chen and some other analysts believe gold prices do not have much room to rise as investor sentiment has been dampened by volatile price movements this year, outflows from exchange-traded funds and a global economic recovery. After 12 years of gains, gold has fallen nearly 20 percent this year on fears the Fed would begin cutting back its easy-money policy by trimming its $85 billion monthly bond purchases, which have fuelled gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. But the metal has rallied 8 percent, or nearly $100 an ounce, in less than two weeks as weak U.S. economic data and lingering budget uncertainties in Washington increased gold's safe-haven appeal. "The recent trend in gold and its volatile reaction to the most recent economic release show the market is still heavily data-dependent for price direction," HSBC analysts wrote in a note. "While we are bullish on gold longer term, further gains may be difficult to achieve in the near term." PHYSICAL DEMAND The gain in spot prices has done nothing to revive soft physical demand in most of Asia and elsewhere. Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange fell to multi-month lows of $2 an ounce on Friday. That compares to highs of $30 seen in April-May. However, in India premiums were at a record high of $120 an ounce as dealers struggled to meet festive demand amid tight supplies. Precious metals prices 0630 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1342.21 -4.33 -0.32 -19.85 Spot Silver 22.51 -0.15 -0.66 -25.66 Spot Platinum 1439.99 -5.11 -0.35 -6.19 Spot Palladium 742.00 -3.00 -0.40 7.23 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1342.40 -7.90 -0.59 -19.89 14747 COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.55 -0.27 -1.19 -25.59 5165 Euro/Dollar 1.3816 Dollar/Yen 97.04 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Alan Raybould)