* Gold below 1-month high, set for 1.7 pct gain on week
* Dollar index sets 8-1/2-month low
* Investment, physical demand lackluster
By Marina Lopes and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 25 Gold inched up slightly
on Friday as disappointing U.S. economic data reinforced
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its
stimulus intact well into 2014.
Spot gold was up $4.62, or 0.34 percent, at $1,351.16
an ounce by 2:38 p.m. EDT (1838 GMT), hovering below its highest
level since Sept. 20 of $1,351.61.
Bullion was headed for a 1.7 percent gain on the week,
having hit four-week highs on Thursday as it benefited from
weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data earlier in the
week.
The jobs data bolstered expectations the Fed will not start
to rein its stimulus program until well into next year.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery closed up
$2.20, or 0.2 percent, at $1,352.40.
"Things are sluggishly moving here," said Thomas Capalbo, a
precious metals broker at New York futures brokerage Newedge,
following weaker-than-expected consumer confidence and durable
goods data on Friday morning.
"There's no real indication that things are getting much
better, and no indication saying that we are going to see
tapering soon, so that's going to be beneficial for gold and
probably silver too."
Bullion eked out gains even as the dollar recovered from a
nearly nine-month low against a basket of currencies.
U.S. Treasury yields were near three-month lows.
After 12 years of gains, gold has fallen nearly 20 percent
this year on concerns the Fed would begin cutting back its
easy-money policy by trimming its $85 billion monthly bond
purchases, which have fueled gold's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
The metal, however, has rallied about 8 percent in less than
two weeks as disappointing U.S. economic data and lingering
budget uncertainties in Washington increased gold's safe-haven
appeal.
"The recent trend in gold and its volatile reaction to the
most recent economic release show the market is still heavily
data-dependent for price direction," HSBC said in a note.
As a gauge of investor sentiment, holdings in the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York's SPDR Gold
Shares, fell 0.2 percent or 1.8 tonnes on Thursday. An
outflow of more than 10 tonnes occurred on Monday followed by an
increase of six tonnes on Tuesday.
PHYSICAL DEMAND
The gain in spot prices has further deterred physical demand
in most Asian countries.
Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange fell to multi-month
lows of $2 an ounce on Friday. That compares with highs of $30
in April-May.
However, in India, premiums were at a record high of $120 an
ounce as dealers struggled to meet demand amid tight supplies.
"The sense is that premiums are elevated and are expected to
rise further ... and the expectation is that they (stocks) are
likely to run out completely around November," UBS said.
In other precious metals, silver fell $0.15, or 0.66
percent, to $22.54 an ounce, having hit a one-month high of
$22.85 in the previous session.
Spot platinum was up $7.90, or 0.55 percent, at
$1,453.24 an ounce, supported by news of a potential South
African workers' strike at the world's second-largest producer,
Impala Platinum, after wage talks failed.
Spot palladium fell $5.28, or 0.71 percent, to
$739.72 an ounce.
