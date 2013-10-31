SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Gold slipped on Thursday
despite the U.S. Federal Reserve vowing to support the economy
through stimulus measures, with investors taking profits from a
recent run-up in prices.
The metal had risen about 8 percent since hitting a
three-month low on Oct. 15 in anticipation of the Fed's move,
leading to a price correction on Wednesday after a statement
from the bank came in line with expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold pared some losses after falling as much
0.3 percent to trade down 0.12 percent at $1,340.59 an ounce by
0022 GMT. Gold is heading for a 1-percent monthly gain.
* The Fed on Wednesday sounded a bit less optimistic about
economic growth as it announced plans to keep buying $85 billion
in bonds per month. The central bank noted that the recovery in
the housing market had lost some steam and suggested some
frustration at how slowly the labour market was healing.
* Elliott Management said the Fed's easy money policies have
distorted the economy and created big risks for markets and
investors alike, prompting the hedge fund firm to add to long
gold options to protect against inflation.
* Barrick Gold, which is attempting to reduce its
debt load, is considering a wide range of options from a
strategic equity investment to further streaming deals that
yield upfront cash, according to sources.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
U.S. gold, silver and copper futures and options in the week
ended Oct. 15, a delayed report by the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket
of major currencies early in Asia.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
N/A Bank of Japan Interest rate decision
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
0700 Germany Import prices
0700 Germany Retail sales
0745 France Consumer spending
1000 Euro zone Inflation
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1340.59 -1.60 -0.12 -19.94
Spot Silver 22.55 -0.09 -0.40 -25.53
Spot Platinum 1460.49 -9.51 -0.65 -4.85
Spot Palladium 741.47 -1.53 -0.21 7.15
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1340.90 -8.40 -0.62 -19.98 2488
COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.58 -0.40 -1.75 -25.49 666
Euro/Dollar 1.3729
Dollar/Yen 98.44
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)