* Fed opts to keep buying back bonds, as expected
* Comex gold futures down 1 pct, silver drops nearly 3 pct
* U.S. dollar near two-week high
(Updates prices, adds 1-week low)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Gold slipped to one-week lows
on Thursday despite the U.S. Federal Reserve vowing to maintain
its economic stimulus measures, with investors taking profits
from a recent run-up in prices.
The metal had risen about 8 percent since hitting a
three-month trough on Oct. 15 in anticipation of the Fed's
decision, leading to a price correction on Wednesday after a
statement from the bank came in line with expectations.
Gold was also hurt by a sharp slide in silver due to
technical selling and strength in the U.S. dollar.
"Prices are under pressure as some are liquidating their
long positions because there was nothing new from the meeting,"
sad Peter Fung, head of dealing at Hong Kong's Wing Fung
Precious Metals.
"Prices rose quickly from $1,300 to $1,360 in anticipation
of the Fed move - that is why investors are taking profits now."
In a span of about 4 weeks, gold prices rose to a five-week
high of $1,360 last week from $1,280.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,334.59 an ounce
by 0731 GMT, after falling to $1,333.04 earlier - its lowest
since Oct. 24.
Comex gold futures slipped 1 percent to a one-week
low of $1,332.70, while silver dropped nearly 3 percent.
The Fed on Wednesday sounded a bit less optimistic about
economic growth as it announced plans to keep buying $85 billion
in bonds per month. The central bank noted that the recovery in
the housing market had lost some steam and suggested some
frustration at how slowly the labour market was healing.
"With this event risk now behind us, the market will go back
into data-watch mode," said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at
ANZ. "For gold, the intraday moves will continue to be driven by
gyrations in the U.S. dollar."
"We expect the slowing of physical demand and the decline in
Shanghai premiums will mean gold prices will have to fall
further before sparking any strong end-user demand."
Physical buying in Asia, especially China, has slowed in
recent weeks with the rise and volatility in prices.
Prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange have trended lower than
global prices due to fears of a cash crunch.
Precious metals prices 0731 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1334.59 -7.60 -0.57 -20.30
Spot Silver 22.35 -0.29 -1.28 -26.19
Spot Platinum 1458.24 -11.76 -0.80 -5.00
Spot Palladium 740.97 -2.03 -0.27 7.08
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1334.80 -14.50 -1.07 -20.35 21658
COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.38 -0.61 -2.65 -26.17 8496
Euro/Dollar 1.3699
Dollar/Yen 98.33
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)