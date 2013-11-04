SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Gold eased for a sixth straight
session on Monday to trade near near two-week lows as renewed
uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back
its stimulus measures weighed on sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,313.54 an ounce by
0014 GMT, after posting a near 3 percent weekly drop. It fell to
a low of $1,305.69 on Friday - its lowest since Oct. 17.
* A top Federal Reserve official said on Friday the U.S.
labour market has recovered enough in the last 14 months to
allow the central bank to reduce its bond-buying stimulus.
* Another official said inflation has to be higher before
the Fed decides to scale back.
* The Fed's $85 billion monthly bond purchases have
burnished gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation, boosting
prices, but signs that the bank is nearing a tapering of the
purchases have hurt prices this year.
* The U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold coin sales rose to a
two-year high on Friday, lifting 2013 sales above the previous
year's total and reflecting the consistently strong demand for
physical bullion coins among retail investors.
* Hedge funds and money managers broadly raised bullish bets
in futures and options of U.S. gold, silver and copper for the
week ended Oct. 22, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets started the week on a sluggish note on
Monday, while the euro languished at two-week lows.
