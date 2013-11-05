SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Gold was trading in a narrow
range on Tuesday as investors refrained from taking positions
ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report later this week that could
help markets gauge the timing of a stimulus tapering by the
Federal Reserve.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady trading up 0.03 percent at
$1,314.74 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after also trading flat in the
previous session.
* The Fed should scale back its $85 billion monthly asset
purchases only when the U.S. economy shows clearer signs of
improvement and even then it should act slowly, one senior
central banker said on Monday, while two others stressed there
is no need to rush.
* The October nonfarm payrolls data will be released on
Friday. The Fed has said an improvement in the labour market is
necessary before it can scale back bond purchases.
* China's gold consumption is expected to climb to more than
1,000 tonnes this year, though the trend is not sustainable and
could drop below this level from 2014, the country's biggest
gold producer said.
* Switzerland said it had opened an investigation into
Argor-Heraeus, one of the world's largest gold refiners, for
suspected money laundering and complicity in war crimes.
* An indigenous community opposed to Goldcorp's
copper and gold El Morro mine in northern Chile is poised to
present at least one new legal action against the project this
month.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged higher while the dollar slipped against
a basket of currencies in early trade on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI
1000 Euro zone Producer prices
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1314.74 0.38 +0.03 -21.49
Spot Silver 21.65 0.01 +0.05 -28.50
Spot Platinum 1452.99 3.25 +0.22 -5.34
Spot Palladium 745.22 -1.28 -0.17 7.69
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1314.90 0.20 +0.02 -21.54 836
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.68 -0.02 -0.09 -28.46 169
Euro/Dollar 1.3518
Dollar/Yen 98.57
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
