SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Gold got off to a shaky start
on Tuesday after gaining 1 percent in the previous session, as
investors turned their attention to a Federal Reserve policy
meeting next week that could provide clues on the outlook for
the bank's stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,237.94 an
ounce by 0020 GMT. It had gained over the last two sessions on
short-covering, technical-selling and some fund-buying.
* Markets worry that the Fed could begin cutting its $85
billion monthly in bond purchases from its meeting on Dec. 17-18
due to recent strong economic data.
* The stimulus has supported gold prices as it boosts the
metal's inflation-hedge appeal.
* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is sometimes
seen as a bellwether for U.S. monetary policy, on Monday offered
his voice to a growing contingent at the central bank that has
argued for reducing the Fed's bond buying at next week's
gathering.
* Russian gold production rose by 12 percent in the first 10
months of 2013 compared with the same period last year, an
industry lobby said.
* Barclays advised investors to short gold after March, its
target period for any reduction in Fed stimulus.
MARKET NEWS
* Stocks edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while
tighter money market conditions in the euro zone drove the euro
close to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high
against the dollar.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan consumer confidence
0530 China industrial output
0530 China retail sales
0530 China urban investment
0745 France industrial output
1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism
1245 U.S. weekly ICSC chain store sales
1500 U.S. ISM semiannual economic forecast
1500 U.S. wholesale inventories
1700 World agricultural supply and demand report
1900 U.S. Federal budget
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1237.94 -2.62 -0.21 -26.07
Spot silver 19.74 -0.08 -0.4 -34.81
Spot platinum 1371.2 -0.54 -0.04 -10.67
Spot palladium 732.1 -0.9 -0.12 5.79
Comex gold Dec3 1237.9 3.7 0.3 -26.13
Comex silver Dec3 19.77 0.07 0.38 -34.76
Euro 1.3742
DXY 80.128
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)