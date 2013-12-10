SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Gold got off to a shaky start on Tuesday after gaining 1 percent in the previous session, as investors turned their attention to a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week that could provide clues on the outlook for the bank's stimulus. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,237.94 an ounce by 0020 GMT. It had gained over the last two sessions on short-covering, technical-selling and some fund-buying. * Markets worry that the Fed could begin cutting its $85 billion monthly in bond purchases from its meeting on Dec. 17-18 due to recent strong economic data. * The stimulus has supported gold prices as it boosts the metal's inflation-hedge appeal. * St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is sometimes seen as a bellwether for U.S. monetary policy, on Monday offered his voice to a growing contingent at the central bank that has argued for reducing the Fed's bond buying at next week's gathering. * Russian gold production rose by 12 percent in the first 10 months of 2013 compared with the same period last year, an industry lobby said. * Barclays advised investors to short gold after March, its target period for any reduction in Fed stimulus. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Stocks edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while tighter money market conditions in the euro zone drove the euro close to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan consumer confidence 0530 China industrial output 0530 China retail sales 0530 China urban investment 0745 France industrial output 1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism 1245 U.S. weekly ICSC chain store sales 1500 U.S. ISM semiannual economic forecast 1500 U.S. wholesale inventories 1700 World agricultural supply and demand report 1900 U.S. Federal budget PRICES AT 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1237.94 -2.62 -0.21 -26.07 Spot silver 19.74 -0.08 -0.4 -34.81 Spot platinum 1371.2 -0.54 -0.04 -10.67 Spot palladium 732.1 -0.9 -0.12 5.79 Comex gold Dec3 1237.9 3.7 0.3 -26.13 Comex silver Dec3 19.77 0.07 0.38 -34.76 Euro 1.3742 DXY 80.128 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)