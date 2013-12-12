* Asian shares at 2-1/2 mth low, dlr index at 6-wk trough * Gold's short-covering gains not sustainable - trader * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, retail sales (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Gold inched up on Thursday as some safe-haven bids emerged after equities and the dollar dropped on fears over an early end to the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. Although gold will also hurt from a stimulus tapering, prices are finding strong technical support at the $1,250-an-ounce level, which the metal had reached earlier this week on strong short-covering. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,254.86 an ounce by 0736 GMT, not too far from a three-week high of $1,267.26. Many believe the recent gains - about 2 percent so far this week - will not be sustainable, especially with a Fed policy meeting looming. "The short-covering gains will not hold as we haven't seen any follow-through buying by funds based on fundamentals," said a precious metals trader in Hong Kong. "With the tapering coming up, it is not wise to build up your metals position." Strong economic data this year has prompted Fed officials to believe that they could begin tapering the central bank's $85 billion in monthly bond purchases. However, the exact timing has not been decided. The Fed holds its final policy meeting of the year next week and markets believe the agreement on the U.S. budget reached earlier this week could make it comfortable enough to start cutting back stimulus immediately. Asian shares slipped to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar was dangling near a six-week low against a basket of major currencies on those fears. Outflows from gold-backed funds continued with SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold ETF, losing 2.10 tonnes on Wednesday. The ETF now holds 833.61 tonnes of bullion - its lowest since early 2009. U.S. data on jobless claims and retail sales later in the day could set the tone for prices heading into the Fed meeting on Dec. 17-18. PRICES AT 0736 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1254.86 3.51 0.28 -25.06 Spot silver 20.3 0.03 0.15 -32.96 Spot platinum 1385.25 5.5 0.4 -9.76 Spot palladium 732.4 -2.85 -0.39 5.84 Comex gold Dec3 1254.5 -2.7 -0.21 -25.14 Comex silver Dec3 20.32 -0.036 -0.18 -32.96 Euro 1.3797 DXY 79.877 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin, Joseph Radford and Sunil Nair)