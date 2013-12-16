* Gold slips after 1.2 percent gain in the previous session
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Gold edged lower on Monday as
investors nervously eyed the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy
meeting of the year to gauge whether the central bank would
stick to its monetary stimulus.
Silver slipped after data showed that growth in activity in
China's vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in
December.
Volumes, however, were thin as traders waited for the
outcome of the Fed meeting before taking any big positions.
"We suspect that the central bank will likely not do
anything at its meeting, but will likely use the occasion to
telegraph its intentions of an imminent move," INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir said.
"This will likely set up a weaker tone in gold heading into
year-end, with a good chance that we could take out our 2013
lows in the process."
Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,234.74 an ounce by
0719 GMT, while silver fell 0.5 percent.
Gold has lost more than a quarter of its value this year -
its first annual decline in 13 years, as investors channel money
into riskier assets such as equities from safe-haven gold.
Prices could come under further pressure if the Fed decides
to taper its $85 billion monthly bond purchases, denting the
precious metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
Fed policymakers gather for the last time in 2013 for a
two-day policy meeting that concludes on Wednesday.
Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June the Fed is expected to
begin slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year and
would likely end the program by mid-2014. However, in recent
meetings officials have stressed the need for a stronger
economy, leaving investors in the lurch about the timing.
In the physical markets, buying was quiet as consumers were
hoping prices would drop further this week after the Fed meet.
Demand in the second half of this year has paled in
comparison to the first half, when gold prices fell sharply over
a short period of time attracting buyers worldwide.
PRICES AT 0719 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1234.74 -3.06 -0.25 -26.26
Spot silver 19.56 -0.09 -0.46 -35.4
Spot platinum 1358 -3.49 -0.26 -11.53
Spot palladium 716.75 2.75 0.39 3.58
Comex gold Dec3 1234.6 0 0 -26.33
Comex silver Dec3 19.57 -0.03 -0.17 -35.43
Euro 1.3755
DXY 80.071
