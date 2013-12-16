* Dollar weaker versus euro; oil jumps, supporting gold * Wary traders take to sidelines ahead of Fed meeting * Investment in gold-backed exchange traded funds soft By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 16 Gold rose for a second consecutive session on Monday as crude oil's gains and a dollar drop prompted funds to buy back their bearish bets as they adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week. Earlier in the session, bullion was pressured after data showed U.S. manufacturing output rose for a fourth straight month in November, the latest suggestion the economy is gaining steam. Recent brisk improvements in the labor market have raised the chances that the Fed, at its Dec. 17-18 meeting, will decide to taper its economic stimulus program, analysts said. But most observers expect the U.S. central bank to keep its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program in place. "Should tapering not be announced at the December meeting, given the elevated speculative positioning to the short side, there is scope for a short-covering rally," said Suki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Barclays Capital. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,244.46 an ounce by 1:54 p.m. EST (1854 GMT) U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up $9.80 an ounce at $1,244.40, with trading volume about 30 percent below the 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Expectations that the Fed will taper stimulus have already knocked gold prices down 25 percent this year - their biggest annual drop in 32 years. Concerns that gold's retreat may have been overdone led to a flurry of short-covering last week. Gold was underpinned as the dollar eased against the euro on Monday - data showed a pick-up in euro-zone business activity - while Brent crude oil rose sharply on curtailed supplies from Libya. INVESTMENT SOFT Investment interest in gold remained soft, with the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, reporting an outflow of 8.1 tonnes last week. So far this year the fund's gold holdings have fallen by 523 tonnes, or 39 percent, to a nearly five-year low of 827.6 tonnes. In other precious metals, silver rose 2.1 percent to $20.06 an ounce, platinum was down 0.2 percent at $1,358.25, and palladium edged up 25 cents to $714.25. 1:54 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1244.40 9.80 0.8 1227.20 1251.70 111,997 US Silver MAR 20.101 0.497 2.5 19.445 20.290 32,653 US Plat JAN 1360.10 -2.80 -0.2 1349.60 1367.00 8,988 US Pall MAR 716.35 0.15 0.0 714.00 721.60 2,983 Gold 1244.46 6.66 0.5 1227.80 1251.40 Silver 20.060 0.410 2.1 19.490 20.280 Platinum 1358.25 -3.24 -0.2 1356.25 1366.25 Palladium 714.25 0.25 0.0 715.90 718.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 116,670 173,576 188,333 21.37 0.05 US Silver 35,358 59,224 57,746 28.48 -0.29 US Platinum 11,215 10,525 12,510 16.07 -0.26 US Palladium 2,988 7,451 5,925 20.99 0.77