SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Gold languished at a six-month
low on Friday and was on the edge of tipping over to a 3-1/2
year trough after the Federal Reserve's move to cut back its
bond-buying stimulus prompted a huge sell-off.
The metal is heading for its worst weekly performance in
three months and its biggest annual loss in 32 years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had gained 0.2 percent to $1,191.91 an
ounce by 0016 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest since June
at $1,185.10. Gold touched $1,180.71 in late June - its weakest
since 2010.
* On Wednesday, the day of the Fed announcement of a $10
billion cut in its monthly bond purchases, gold fell 1 percent.
But the selling picked up on Thursday, with the metal losing 2
percent.
* It has lost nearly 4 percent for the week, and 29 percent
for the year.
* The Fed's $85 billion in monthly bond purchases, along
with other monetary stimulus measures, had fuelled a big run-up
in gold prices in the last few years, with the metal hitting an
all-time high of $1,920.30 in 2011.
* However, with an improving economy and stubborn
low-inflation in the United States, gold's appeal has dropped
off.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.90 tonnes to
808.72 tonnes on Thursday.
* Russian precious metals and gems repository Gokhran may
consider buying palladium on the market to increase its stocks,
its new head Andrey Yurin said, signalling a possible change in
strategy.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Friday
tracking a more circumspect session on Wall Street overnight, as
investors reassessed the Fed's policy outlook following its
decision this week to start tapering its massive stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
0700 Germany Producer prices
0745 France Business climate
1330 U.S. Final Q3 GDP
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence
PRICES AT 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1191.91 2.31 0.19 -28.82
Spot silver 19.24 0 0 -36.46
Spot platinum 1315.49 0.49 0.04 -14.3
Spot palladium 694.97 1.22 0.18 0.43
Comex gold Dec3 1191.4 -2.2 -0.18 -28.91
Comex silver Dec3 19.24 0.05 0.28 -36.52
Euro 1.3641
DXY 80.7
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)