SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Gold ticked up Monday after
its biggest weekly loss in a month, but the metal was still at
the risk of falling back below $1,200 an ounce as investors
fretted over the impact of a U.S. stimulus tapering.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,203.91 an
ounce by 0018 GMT. It rose 1 percent on Friday on short covering
after losing 4 percent in the previous three sessions.
* Gold fell 3 percent last week after the Fed said the U.S.
economy was strong enough to scale back its massive bond-buying
stimulus, winding down an era of easy money that saw gold rally
to an all-time high of $1,920.30 an ounce in 2011.
* Gold has fallen nearly 30 percent this year as a scale
back of stimulus hurts its inflation-hedge appeal.
* Hedge fund managers cut their bullish bets on gold only
modestly this week before the first-ever tapering of the U.S.
monetary stimulus sent the precious metal's price to six-month
lows, data released on Friday showed.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 5.40 tonnes to
814.12 tonnes on Friday.
* The volume of gold transferred between accounts held by
bullion clearers rose by 22 percent to an average of 24.2
million ounces a day, the London Bullion Market Association
said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets inched cautiously higher on Monday
encouraged by record highs for Wall Street, though anxiety over
a credit squeeze in China has weighed on shares there while
adding to pressure on emerging market currencies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices
0900 Italy Consumer confidence
1330 U.S. Personal income
1330 U.S. Chicago national activity index
PRICES AT 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1203.91 1.27 0.11 -28.11
Spot silver 19.39 0.02 0.1 -35.96
Spot platinum 1331.5 4.1 0.31 -13.26
Spot palladium 696.5 0.75 0.11 0.65
Comex gold Dec3 1203.5 -0.2 -0.02 -28.18
Comex silver Dec3 19.42 -0.03 -0.17 -35.93
Euro 1.3678
DXY 80.527
