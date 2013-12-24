SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Gold was hovering below $1,200 on Tuesday and looked likely to fall to its lowest in six months in thin year-end trade, with strong U.S. spending data denting the metal's safe-haven appeal. The impending tapering of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures also dimmed gold's allure as a hedge against inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.06 percent to $1,198.10 an ounce by 0011 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session. * The metal fell to a six-month low of $1,185.10 last week after the Fed announced it would begin tapering its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases from next month, before recovering slightly on short-covering. * U.S. consumer sentiment hit a 5-month high heading into the end of the year and spending notched up its strongest month since the summer, the latest signs of sustained vigour in the economy that are fostering hopes of a strong 2014. * Gold is down nearly 30 percent for the year, and is headed for its biggest annual decline in 32 years. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 8.40 tonnes to 805.72 tonnes on Monday. * The U.S. gold jewellery industry is on track for its highest sales for the fourth quarter since 2010 and its first annual increase in gold sales in more than a decade, precious metal consultant Thomson Reuters GFMS estimated. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets should take cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the outlook for the global economy. DATA/EVENTS 1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders 1400 U.S. FHFA home price index 1500 U.S. New home sales PRICES AT 0011 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1198.1 -0.70 -0.06 -28.45 Spot silver 19.4 -0.03 -0.15 -35.93 Spot platinum 1321.24 -1.76 -0.13 -13.93 Spot palladium 693 0.25 0.04 0.14 Comex gold Dec3 1197.4 0.40 0.03 -28.55 Comex silver Dec3 19.42 0.007 0.04 -35.93 Euro 1.3694 DXY COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)