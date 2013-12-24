* U.S. spending data, stimulus taper concerns weigh on gold
* SPDR exchange-traded fund posts 8.4-tonne outflow
* China premiums pick up, hint at stronger physical demand
By Clara Denina and Julia Fioretti
LONDON, Dec 24 Gold traded flat around $1,200 an
ounce on Tuesday as activity slowed before Christmas, while
signs of a steady U.S. economic recovery could deter investor
interest as the metal heads for its biggest annual loss in 32
years.
U.S. economic data on Monday showed consumer spending rose
in November at the fastest pace since June, while consumer
sentiment hit a five-month high heading into the year-end.
The numbers propped up global equities, with Japan's Nikkei
index hitting a six-year closing high, while reinforcing
convictions that the Federal Reserve will continue to pare its
quantitative easing (QE) stimulus.
"The broad consensus is that 2014 is going to be a better
year for the global economy," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner
said.
"There's less risk of shocks because the euro zone crisis
seems to have stabilised, some of the emerging market concerns
seem to have faded, the U.S. is reducing QE and inflation is
going to remain low," he added. "Without a major shock, investor
demand (for gold) seems unlikely to pick up."
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,200.14 an ounce by
1251 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery were up
$2.80 at $1,199.60.
Bullion fell to a six-month low of $1,185.10 on Friday after
the Fed said it would begin tapering its $85 billion in monthly
bond purchases next month, before recovering slightly.
Years of increased central bank liquidity and record-low
interest rates encouraged investors to put money into
non-interest-bearing assets and bolstered gold's rally to an
all-time high of $1,920.30 an ounce in 2011.
The metal has fallen 28 percent this year, putting an end to
12 straight years of growth.
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 8.40 tonnes to 805.72
tonnes on Monday - the lowest in nearly five years.
"It is clear in our view that gold can expect little in the
way of support from Western investment markets," HSBC said in a
note.
"Investors continue to lighten long positions, exit the gold
exchange-traded funds or go outright short."
On the physical side, premiums for China's 99.99 percent
purity gold traded on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
climbed to $20 an ounce from Monday's $16, indicating that
sub-$1,200 price levels were stoking demand.
However, volumes traded on the exchange were about 12 tonnes
- the lowest in a week.
Silver fell 0.4 percent to $19.35 an ounce. Spot
platinum was up 0.1 percent at $1,324.25 an ounce, having
fallen to its lowest since early July at $1,309.75 on Thursday.
Spot palladium was unchanged at $692.60 an ounce.