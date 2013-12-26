* Gold, silver gain as traders cover short positions
* Prices head for biggest annual drop since 1981
* Platinum set for biggest daily gain in 2 months
By Clara Denina and Josephine Mason
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 26 Gold gained nearly 1
percent in thin year-end holiday trade on Thursday on short
covering, but was still set for its biggest annual loss in three
decades as investors switch to rallying equities on optimism
about a global economic recovery.
Signs that the U.S. labour market is improving - data on
Thursday showed weekly jobless claims decreased 42,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 338,000 last week - propelled the price of
more industrial precious metals higher, with spot platinum
rising almost 2 percent for its biggest daily gain since
Oct. 17.
"Gold (is) looking better ... as shortcovering and year-end
buying back of hedges and previously sold contracts ensues with
few around to offer with limited audience," RBC Wealth
Management said in an emailed comment.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled at
$1,212.3 per ounce, up 0.75 percent on low volumes.
Spot gold rose as much as 0.9 percent to a one-week
high of $1,215.7 an ounce, piercing a 9-day moving average.
Gains in equities and the U.S. dollar limited the market's
gains. A stronger greenback makes the dollar-denominated metal
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
At 4:14 p.m. EDT (2114 GMT), it was up 0.5 percent to
$1,211.91.
Bullion has found some "short-term support" after bouncing
back from a six-month low of $1,185.10 hit last week following
the Fed's decision to begin tapering its massive stimulus
program next month, said Adam Sarhan, president at Sarhan
Capital, a New York-based financial advisory.
Traders betting the metal's price would endure further
losses were this week forced to cover their short positions,
analysts said.
BIGGEST ANNUAL DECLINE SINCE 1981
Gold is headed for a near 30 percent slump in 2013, ending a
12-year rally prompted by rock bottom interest rates and
measures taken by global central banks to prop up the economy.
The decline this year is set to be gold's biggest annual
loss since 1981, while current prices are 37 percent below an
all-time high of $1,920.30 hit in 2011.
Analysts and traders expect prices to drop further next
year, but not to the same extent.
"Early next year we could test the $1,000 level but I don't
expect prices to decline as much as this year. From mid-year
onwards, depending on economic data, there could be some
recovery," said one Hong Kong-based precious metals trader.
This year, a combination of a recovering global economy,
rallying stock markets and stubborn low inflation in the United
States have erased gold's appeal as a safe-haven and as a hedge
against rising prices.
U.S. stocks are on track to become the top investment in
2013, with the S&P 500 index on course to mark its best year
since 1997.
Several brokerages such as Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas and
Societe General expect gold prices to drop below $1,150 in 2014.
Physical demand, which had climbed to peak levels earlier
this year as gold prices fell sharply, has now cooled -
lessening its support for prices.
Other precious metals also hit one-week highs. Silver
rose 1.33 percent to $19.80 an ounce, having earlier touched its
highest level since Dec. 18 at $20.02. The metal is however down
36 percent for the year, its worst annual performance since at
least 1982.
Spot platinum was up 1.75 percent to $1,363.00 an
ounce, rebounding from its lowest since early July at $1,309.75
a week ago. Spot palladium rose 1.0 percent to $703.0 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore and
Josephine Mason in New York Editing by David Evans and Tim
Dobbyn)