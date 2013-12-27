SINGAPORE, Dec 27 Gold was little changed in
thin trade on Friday, remaining on track for its biggest annual
loss in more than 30 years as hopes of a global economic
recovery and rallies in equities dent its appeal as an
alternative investment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold hit an intraday low around $1,208 an
ounce before standing at $1,210.26 by 0016 GMT, hardly changed
from Thursday. Prices have fallen more than 20 percent this
year.
* U.S. gold fell 0.18 percent to $1,210.10 an ounce.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings declined 0.19 percent to
804.22 tonnes on Thursday from 805.72 tonnes on Tuesday.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly a month, a
hopeful sign for the labour market, while holiday retail sales
rose in November and December.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets looked well placed on Friday as Wall Street
reached record heights for a fourth straight session, while
rising U.S. yields lifted the dollar to new peaks on the yen.
* Indian gold futures rose slightly on Thursday as the
rupee depreciated against the greenback.
* U.S. crude futures hit a two-month high near $100 a
barrel on Friday, supported by supply disruptions in Africa and
a fall in U.S. jobless claims that rekindled hope for demand
growth in the world's top oil consumer.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
* 1530 U.S. ECRI weekly
Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1210.26 -0.04 -0.00 -27.73
Spot Silver 19.77 0.05 +0.25 -34.71
Spot Platinum 1351.49 -3.25 -0.24 -11.96
Spot Palladium 696.47 -0.53 -0.08 0.65
COMEX GOLD FEB4 1210.10 -2.20 -0.18 -27.79 1126
COMEX SILVER MAR4 19.80 -0.12 -0.61 -34.68 213
Euro/Dollar 1.3693
Dollar/Yen 104.91
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan)