SINGAPORE, Dec 31 Gold staged a modest rebound
on Tuesday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous
session, but the precious metal was on track for its biggest
annual loss since 1981 as investors shifted their money to
equities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added $1.80 an ounce to $1,197.80 an ounce by
0028 GMT.
* U.S. gold fell 0.54 percent to $1,197.30 an ounce.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.37 percent to
798.22 tonnes on Monday from 801.22 tonnes on Friday. In terms
of ounces, holdings fell to 25,663,578.79 from
25,760,019.68, their lowest since 2009.
* China's net gold imports from Hong Kong fell 42 percent to
below 100 tonnes in November, reflecting a drop in demand from
jewellers and retail investors after strong purchases in recent
months.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
position in copper futures and options for a second straight
week and cut their bullish bets in gold and silver in the week
to Dec. 24, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Monday.
* Indian gold futures dropped on Monday tracking global
prices, which fell on expectations that an improvement in the
U.S. economy would lower demand for the yellow metal.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Global stocks are closing out 2013 sitting on sizable
gains courtesy of super-easy monetary policies and an improving
economic outlook, though some emerging markets have less to crow
about as funds return to rich-world assets.
* Crude oil futures tumbled on both sides of the Atlantic on
Monday on early signals that oil output in Libya may be starting
to recover and concerns over a buildup in local government debt
in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly USUBSY=ECI
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Dec USCPMI=ECI
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Dec USCONC=ECI
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1197.80 1.80 +0.15 -28.47
Spot Silver 19.58 0.03 +0.15 -35.34
Spot Platinum 1356.75 1.25 +0.09 -11.61
Spot Palladium 707.50 1.50 +0.21 2.24
COMEX GOLD FEB4 1197.30 -6.50 -0.54 -28.55 973
COMEX SILVER MAR4 19.62 0.00 +0.03 -35.26 403
Euro/Dollar 1.3800
Dollar/Yen 104.95
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)