* Gold extends rally to sixth day
* Asian shares fall to near four-month low
* India considering easing tough import rules
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Gold extended its new year
rally to a sixth session on Tuesday, pushing the safe-haven
metal to near three-week highs with support from weaker equities
and robust Chinese physical demand.
U.S. gold futures also steadied after unusually sharp
movements in the previous session, when prices fell 3 percent
for a brief period before recovering.
Spot gold has gained nearly 4 percent in the past six
sessions, after a 28 percent drop last year, mainly due to
weakness in stock markets and as funds reallocate positions at
the start of the year.
"We have been rather surprised by gold's resilience over the
course of the last week, but suspect that it's upside staying
power will be limited," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
Meir said prices will be hurt by the U.S. stimulus tapering,
the possibility of a stronger dollar, low inflation and outflows
from exchange traded funds - factors that caused bullion to
tumble in 2013 after a 12-year rally.
Spot gold had gained 0.3 percent to $1,241.45 an
ounce by 0721 GMT, not far from its three-week peak of
$1,248.30.
Asian shares fell to a near four-month low on Tuesday,
though the dollar rebounded after overnight weakness on
disappointing U.S. services sector data that raised concerns
about growth in the world's largest economy.
Gold is seen as an alternative to risky investments such as
equities.
"We believe the gold price looks likely to move sideways in
choppy action," HSBC analysts said in a note. "Investment demand
is still sluggish but underlying physical consumption is
positive."
PHYSICAL DEMAND
Investors were heartened by buying interest in the physical
markets, where the outlook for demand from top buyers - China
and India - looked optimistic.
Indian officials are in talks to cut a record high import
duty on gold and relax rules on exports, government sources
said, after the measures helped narrow the country's trade
deficit but now threaten to encourage smuggling.
The stringent rules cut off demand from India last year,
adding pressure to gold prices.
In China, premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold
on the Shanghai Gold Exchange were steady at
about $20 an ounce over London prices.
Volumes traded on the exchange hit their highest on Monday
since May.
PRICES AT 0721 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct change
Spot gold 1241.45 3.85 0.31
Spot silver 20.12 -0.03 -0.15
Spot platinum 1413.49 0.74 0.05
Spot palladium 734.5 -0.75 -0.1
Comex gold Dec3 1240.7 2.7 0.22
Comex silver Dec3 20.17 0.06 0.33
Euro 1.3625
DXY 80.734
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active
months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Tom Hogue)