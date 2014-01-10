SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Gold was little changed on
Friday as investors awaited U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers to
gauge the strength of economic recovery and the outlook for
monetary policy.
The metal, however, was headed for its first weekly drop in
three weeks as recent economic data already suggested that the
U.S. economy was gaining steam.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,227.20 an
ounce by 0016 GMT. It has lost 0.7 percent for the week.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits last week fell and planned layoffs hit a 13-1/2 year
low in December.
* Markets fear that a strong U.S. jobs report later today
could prompt the Federal Reserve to further reduce its
bond-buying stimulus. The Fed last month announced a $10 billion
cut to its $85 billion monthly asset purchase programme.
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its 2014 average
gold price forecast to $1,150, citing an uncertain
macro-economic environment and lack of investment demand.
* Barclays said it expects gold prices to average $1,205 and
test 2010 lows this year, as the metal is likely to struggle to
find supportive catalysts.
* Commodity exchange traded products suffered their worst
year on record in 2013 as investors dumped gold holdings and
joined the equity rally, data from BlackRock showed.
* A whopping $42.9 billion was withdrawn from commodity ETPs
in 2013, with gold ETPs accounting for $40 billion of those
outflows.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar eased from a seven-week high as investors
booked some profits ahead of the keenly awaited U.S. jobs
report, helping lift the euro that was briefly unsettled by
dovish comments from the European Central Bank.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China trade data
1330 US nonfarm payrolls for Dec
1500 US Nov Wholesale Inventories
PRICES AT 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1227.20 -0.34 -0.03
Spot silver 19.53 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1412.49 -0.76 -0.05
Spot palladium 733 -0.11 -0.02
Comex gold 1227 -2.4 -0.2
Comex silver 19.545 -0.13 -0.7
Euro 1.3603
DXY 80.949
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu)