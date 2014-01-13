SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Gold extended gains to a third
session on Monday to hit its highest in nearly a month after a
surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report stoked expectations that the
Federal Reserve could temper the pace of its stimulus tapering.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,248.39 an
ounce by 0018 GMT, after hitting $1,250.06 earlier - its highest
since Dec. 16. The metal gained nearly 1 percent last week.
* U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in nearly 3 years
in December, but the setback was likely to be temporary amid
signs that unusually cold weather may have had an impact.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 74,000 in December, well short of the
200,000 jobs or so that economists had expected.
* Markets believe the weak jobs report could prompt the Fed
to proceed with caution in tapering its historic monetary
stimulus. The Fed last month announced its first cut to the $85
billion monthly bond purchases.
* President Barack Obama nominated former Bank of Israel
Governor Stanley Fischer to be vice chairman of the Federal
Reserve, and tapped two others to round out the U.S. central
bank's top ranks just as it begins winding down its stimulus.
* Indonesia, among the world's biggest suppliers of natural
resources, halted all mineral ore exports on Sunday to try to
promote domestic processing.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in gold futures and options for a second straight
week, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
on Friday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share and bond markets were in a cautious mood on
Monday in the wake of surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers, while
the U.S. dollar nursed broad losses.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Italy Industrial output Nov
1900 U.S. Federal budget Dec
2350 Japan Bank lending Dec
PRICES AT 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1248.39 1.69 0.14
Spot silver 20.19 0.08 0.4
Spot platinum 1432.25 -1.25 -0.09
Spot palladium 743 4 0.54
Comex gold 1248.2 1.3 0.1
Comex silver 20.21 -0.01 -0.06
Euro 1.3665
DXY 80.632
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)