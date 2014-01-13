SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Gold extended gains to a third session on Monday to hit its highest in nearly a month after a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve could temper the pace of its stimulus tapering. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,248.39 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after hitting $1,250.06 earlier - its highest since Dec. 16. The metal gained nearly 1 percent last week. * U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in nearly 3 years in December, but the setback was likely to be temporary amid signs that unusually cold weather may have had an impact. Nonfarm payrolls rose 74,000 in December, well short of the 200,000 jobs or so that economists had expected. * Markets believe the weak jobs report could prompt the Fed to proceed with caution in tapering its historic monetary stimulus. The Fed last month announced its first cut to the $85 billion monthly bond purchases. * President Barack Obama nominated former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer to be vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, and tapped two others to round out the U.S. central bank's top ranks just as it begins winding down its stimulus. * Indonesia, among the world's biggest suppliers of natural resources, halted all mineral ore exports on Sunday to try to promote domestic processing. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in gold futures and options for a second straight week, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian share and bond markets were in a cautious mood on Monday in the wake of surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers, while the U.S. dollar nursed broad losses. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Italy Industrial output Nov 1900 U.S. Federal budget Dec 2350 Japan Bank lending Dec PRICES AT 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1248.39 1.69 0.14 Spot silver 20.19 0.08 0.4 Spot platinum 1432.25 -1.25 -0.09 Spot palladium 743 4 0.54 Comex gold 1248.2 1.3 0.1 Comex silver 20.21 -0.01 -0.06 Euro 1.3665 DXY 80.632 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)