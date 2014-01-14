SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Gold was trading near its highest in a month on Tuesday as safe-haven bids for the metal increased amid a drop in the dollar and equities, with investors fretting over the U.S. growth outlook after a disappointing jobs report last week. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had edged up 0.09 percent to $1,254.20 an ounce by 0007 GMT, near a one-month peak of $1,254.80. * Friday's nonfarm payrolls report showed that U.S. employers added jobs at a much lower pace than expected, sparking fears over the outlook for economic growth. Markets speculated that the weak report could prompt the Federal Reserve to proceed with caution in its stimulus tapering. * Goldcorp Inc launched an unsolicited cash-and-stock bid to acquire smaller rival Osisko Mining Corp for C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion), in a move to gain control of Osisko's Malartic gold mine in Quebec. * The bid is the Canadian gold sector's first major attempt at a merger and acquisition deal in nearly a year. Miners stung by a 25 percent drop in the price of gold over the last 12 months have focused on cutting costs and slowing work on growth projects. * Gold stocks fund managers, who lost as much as two thirds of their clients' money in 2013, pledge they can do better this year by picking the few gold mining firms that can weather sharply lower prices. * Indonesia will ban all exports of mineral concentrate from 2017, providing a few years for mining firms to build sufficient domestic smelting and refining capacity to continue operating in the Southeast Asian nation. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares dipped on Tuesday, hurt by a tumble on Wall Street, while the dollar hovered near a four-week low against the yen. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Wholesale price index 0745 France Current account 1000 Euro zone Industrial production 1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism index 1330 U.S. Retail sales 1330 U.S. Import prices 1330 U.S. Export prices 1500 U.S. Business inventories PRICES AT 0007 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1254.20 1.14 0.09 Spot silver 20.37 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1441.25 1.26 0.09 Spot palladium 738.25 1.25 0.17 Comex gold 1253.6 2.5 0.2 Comex silver 20.405 0.02 0.1 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)