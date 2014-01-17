SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Gold was steady in early trade on Friday but was headed for its first weekly drop in four weeks as a string of U.S. data showed more strength in the recovery of the world's largest economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,242.71 an ounce by 0024 GMT, and was heading for a 0.3 percent drop for the week. * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell for the second consecutive week last week, suggesting a sharp step-down in job growth in December was likely to be temporary. * The better labor market tone was also captured by a survey on Thursday showing an acceleration in manufacturing activity in the Mid-Atlantic region, accompanied by a rise in factory jobs. * An economic recovery dims gold's appeal as a safe-haven investment and could prompt the Federal Reserve to continue with cutting back its bullion-friendly monetary stimulus. * Earlier this week, the World Bank raised its forecast for global growth for the first time in three years as advanced economies started to pick up pace. * South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said its members had voted in favour of a strike over wages at world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin and they would down tools next week. * Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed its intent to remain in the commodities trading business, deeming it "too important" to clients to exit, Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Stocks got off to a lacklustre start and the dollar was on the back foot in early Asian trading on Friday after downbeat results cast a shadow over Wall Street. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence 1330 U.S. Housing starts 1330 U.S. Building permits 1415 U.S. Industrial output 1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1242.71 0.62 0.05 Spot silver 20.07 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1426 0.75 0.05 Spot palladium 739.5 -0.25 -0.03 Comex gold 1242.7 2.5 0.2 Comex silver 20.11 0.056 0.28 Euro 1.3612 DXY 80.93 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)