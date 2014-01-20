SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Gold edged higher on Monday to its highest in nearly six weeks, supported by weaker equities, which are lifting the metal's safe-haven appeal and improving investor confidence. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,257 an ounce by 0012 GMT, after hitting $1,259.46 earlier - the highest since Dec. 11. Platinum gained on upcoming strikes in South Africa. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 7.49 tonnes to 797.05 tonnes on Friday - the first increase in a month. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets in gold and silver futures and options for a third consecutive week, as equities' weakness prompted funds to add precious metal positions, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. * Deutsche Bank will withdraw from gold and silver benchmark price setting, it said on Friday, as European regulators investigate suspected manipulation of precious metals prices by banks. * The main trade union for South African platinum miners will strike this week at the world's top three producers, hitting over half of global output and the margins of companies struggling to make profits. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets were in a hesitant mood on Monday ahead of figures that are expected to show a slight slowdown in regional powerhouse China, while the U.S. dollar started near a two-month high. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Q4 GDP 0200 China Retail sales 0200 China Industrial output 0700 Germany Producer prices 0900 Italy Industrial orders PRICES AT 0012 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1257 3.38 0.27 Spot silver 20.32 0.06 0.3 Spot platinum 1453.25 2.64 0.18 Spot palladium 746.75 -0.45 -0.06 Comex gold 1256.9 5 0.4 Comex silver 20.35 0.04 0.23 Euro 1.3522 DXY 81.237 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)