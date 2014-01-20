* Gold records four straight weeks of gains

* SPDR holdings rise for first time in a month

* Platinum strikes in S. Africa likely this week (Updates prices)

By Clara Denina

LONDON, Jan 20 Gold steadied on Monday after touching its highest level in nearly six weeks, with a lower dollar and a dip in equities improving investor confidence in the metal.

Platinum prices rose to their highest in nearly three months after the main trade union for South African platinum miners said workers at the world's top three producers would go on strike this week.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,255.44 an ounce at 1633 GMT after hitting its highest level since mid-December at $1,259.46 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures for February delivery were up $3.70 at $1,255.60 an ounce.

European shares edged lower, retreating from 5-1/2-year highs, while the dollar fell 0.2 percent versus a basket of main currencies. Liquidity thinned throughout the day, with U.S. markets closed on Monday for a holiday.

"Since the start of the year there has been a slight change in attitude towards gold and you can see that with the CFTC positioning or a sharp slowdown in ETF (exchange-traded fund) outflows over the past month," Citi analyst David Wilson said.

"That's because the U.S. Fed tapering has been priced in by now ... but we are not seeing prices gaining much from here in the first half of the year."

Gold, often seen as an alternative investment, has posted four straight weeks of gains, adding some 4 percent to its value.

This followed a 28 percent plunge in 2013, after a 12-year rally, on optimism about a global economic recovery and as the Federal Reserve announced plans to reduce its monetary stimulus by $10 billion a month to $75 billion from January.

As a gauge of investor sentiment, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday that hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets on gold and silver futures and options for a third week amid a decline in stocks.

"The speculative data last week was quite interesting because both longs and shorts rose, indicating that the market is still very much confused on where to go next," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.

"It is not a sudden shift to one side of the equation, and until we see that, there is going to be quite a significant hurdle to break through current levels."

SPDR INCREASE

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed ETF, rose 7.49 tonnes to 797.05 tonnes on Friday - the first increase in a month.

Due to the recent rally in gold prices, Chinese gold demand, which has been robust ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of the month, has come off slightly as seen on premiums and volumes on the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

Premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold eased to about $14 on Monday from $17 on Friday.

Platinum prices rose after South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union announced the planned strike on Thursday and said it would send notice to platinum and gold miners on Monday.

Spot platinum rose to its highest level since Oct. 31 at $1,469.50 an ounce. Palladium was down 0.2 percent at $745.47 an ounce.

Spot silver was at $20.33 an ounce, up 0.3 percent. (Editing by David Evans and Dale Hudson)