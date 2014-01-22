SINGAPORE, Jan 22 Gold was trading near its lowest in a week on Wednesday, after sharp overnight losses, on speculation about further cuts to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures and an improving outlook for the global economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,242.19 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after falling nearly 1 percent on Tuesday on fears that Fed will announce a second cut to its bond purchases in its policy meeting next week. * The International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecast for the first time in nearly two years, saying fading economic headwinds should permit advanced nations to pick up the mantle of growth from emerging markets. * Gold in 2014 will not push much lower from current levels around $1,250, although investors hoping last year's 28 percent battering will bring a bounce back face disappointment, consensus estimates in a Reuters poll show. * Platinum group metals will outperform gold and silver this year, bolstered by an improved global economic backdrop and lower mined output, but ample above-ground inventories will cap significant gains, a Reuters poll showed. * Singapore has dropped plans to set a daily reference price for gold, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as regulators in Europe investigate suspected manipulation of precious metals prices by banks. * Bosses of the world's top three platinum producers accused South Africa's AMCU union of making "unaffordable and unrealistic" demands ahead of a strike this week which could hit over half of global output of the precious metal. * Dissidents in South Africa's AMCU union are forming a rival to the militant labour group, accusing its leadership of recklessly pursuing a damaging strike in the country's platinum sector. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian share markets began in subdued fashion on Wednesday, while the dollar remained broadly supported, trading around its highest level since mid-November. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) Bank of Japan announces monetary policy decision 1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales 1355 U.S. Weekly Redbook retail sales PRICES AT 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1242.19 1.08 0.09 Spot silver 19.87 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1451.99 3.24 0.22 Spot palladium 746.22 2.32 0.31 Comex gold 1242.2 0.4 0.03 Comex silver 19.9 0.03 0.15 Euro 1.3558 DXY 81.108 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)