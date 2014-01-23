SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Gold fell to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data to gauge the strength of the economy, while platinum eased from a 2-1/2 month high ahead of planned strikes at South African mines. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,232.89 an ounce by 0028 GMT. It earlier hit $1,232.19 - its lowest since Jan. 10. * Platinum eased from a 2-1/2 month peak hit on Monday as half of world platinum production is set to grind to a halt on Thursday as South Africa's hardline Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union vowed to press ahead with a strike over pay. * A South African court ordered the AMCU union to suspend its planned strike in the gold sector pending a ruling on whether the action is legal, the Chamber of Mines said. * Barrick Gold Corp said it has agreed to sell its Kanowna gold mine in Western Australia to Northern Star Resources Ltd for A$75 million ($66.4 million), as part of its move to sell non-core assets and focus on its lower cost mines. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.20 tonnes to 795.85 tonnes on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets got off to a soggy start as investors counted down to data on Chinese manufacturing, while diverging outlooks for interest rates sent the British pound soaring and tipped the Canadian dollar into a tailspin. DATA/EVENTS 0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI 0758 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI 0828 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. National activity index 1358 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. Home price index 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence 1500 U.S. Existing home sales PRICES AT 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1232.89 -3.17 -0.26 Spot silver 19.68 -0.05 -0.25 Spot platinum 1447.99 -4.26 -0.29 Spot palladium 743.25 -0.5 -0.07 Comex gold 1233 -5.6 -0.45 Comex silver 19.71 -0.12 -0.65 Euro 1.3536 DXY 81.274 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)