* China PMI falls for first time in 6 months * Platinum strikes to begin today * Coming up: US jobless claims, Markit flash manufacturing PMI (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Gold fell to its lowest in nearly two weeks on Thursday as investors waited for U.S. data for clues on the outlook for Federal Reserve stimulus, while platinum eased from a 2-1/2 month high ahead of planned strikes at South African mines. Gold's decline comes despite weakness in equities as some traders were worried that demand in China - the world's biggest buyer of bullion - would be hurt by a slowing economy. Gold normally moves in the opposite direction from equity markets. Data on Thursday showed activity in China's factory sector contracted in January for the first time in six months as new orders declined, confirming that a mild slowdown at the end of 2013 has continued into this year. "Those numbers are making some people fear that China may not buy as much gold as last year," said a trader in Hong Kong. "If the economy is slowing, then luxury and discretionary spending might be cut down." Spot gold fell to $1,231.36 - its lowest since Jan. 10, before recouping losses to trade steady by 0722 GMT. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor sentiment, fell 1.20 tonnes to 795.85 tonnes on Wednesday. Premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange - a physical trading platform - held steady at about $12. China demand was stronger at the beginning of January due to purchases ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. Analysts expect overall Chinese purchases to slow this year as buyers wait for prices to stabilize. Traders were also eyeing data on U.S. weekly jobless claims and manufacturing to be released later on Thursday, to gauge the strength of the economy and the outlook for the Fed's stimulus tapering plan. The Fed said last month it would curb its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases by $10 billion. The next policy meeting is scheduled for Jan. 28-29, when markets speculate there will be another cut if the economy continues to improve. "With (the meeting) next week and people expecting more tapering, it is hard to go long gold," said another gold trader. Platinum eased from a 2-1/2 month peak hit on Monday. Half of global platinum output is set to grind to a halt on Thursday as South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union vowed to go ahead with a strike over pay. PRICES AT 0722 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1237.01 0.95 0.08 Spot silver 19.73 0 0 Spot platinum 1440.7 -11.55 -0.8 Spot palladium 740.8 -2.95 -0.4 Comex gold 1237.1 -1.5 -0.12 Comex silver 19.765 -0.074 -0.37 Euro 1.3544 DXY 81.197 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue and Joseph Radford)