* Data shows contraction in Chinese manufacturing sector * Gold may face technical resistance in short term * GFMS sees average gold price falling for 2nd year in 2014 * Coming up: CFTC Commitments of Traders report Friday (New throughout, updates prices and market activity) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 23 Gold surged more than 2 percent on Thursday, notching its biggest one-day rally in three months, as sharp losses in U.S. equities and disappointing Chinese manufacturing data lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal. Gains in the metal's price accelerated after it broke above key technical resistance at $1,260 an ounce, a level where it had repeatedly failed. The U.S. dollar's tumble following a strong manufacturing report in the euro zone also lifted gold prices to the highest level in nearly two months. Bullion investor sentiment received a boost after manufacturing data in China showed that a mild slowdown at the end of 2013 in the world's second-largest economy had continued into the new year. The news sent the Standard & Poor's 500 index down more than 1 percent. "Market participants were ready to sell their equities holdings and to add to their gold positions on the weaker-than-expected Chinese data," said Carlos Sanchez, a portfolio manager and director of commodities and asset management at CPM Group in New York. So far this year, gold has benefited as investors took profits from the stellar 30-percent gain in the U.S. equities market in 2014, when bullion tumbled 28 percent for its biggest annual loss in 32 years. Spot gold was up 2.3 percent at $1,264.20 an ounce by 2:03 p.m. EST (1903 GMT). Earlier it hit $1,265.40, within reach of a two-month high of $1,267.26 set in early December. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up $23.70 an ounce at $1,262.30. COMEX trading volume was around 235,000 lots, set to be the highest turnover in nearly two months and about 25 percent above its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Lower short-term U.S. interest rates, reflected by a sharp drop of U.S. Treasury yields, also boosted gold buying, said Sanchez. On charts, gold appears to form a bullish double-bottom pattern connecting the lows of June and December at prices below $1,200 an ounce. In the short term, technical selling could pressure gold, as bullion was near a long-term downward trendline and its 100-day average at $1,277 an ounce, analysts said. Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer of New York-based Sarhan Capital, said gold's double-bottom pattern will be confirmed if the price rises above $1,433 an ounce, the peak at the middle of the bullish formation. INDIA MULLS IMPORT RESTRICTIONS Bullion prices were also underpinned after the leader of India's ruling Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, asked the government to review tough import restrictions on gold, which include a record 10 percent import duty, a television channel said on Thursday. In research news, metals consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS said in a report that improving global economic health meant gold would not significantly rebound anytime soon, with prices expected to fall another 13 percent after 2013's crash caught out investors. Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.6 percent, in line with gold's rally, to $20.04 an ounce. Platinum was up 0.2 percent to $1,455.49 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.2 percent to $741.97 per ounce. 2:03 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1262.30 23.70 1.9 1230.80 1267.00 188,726 US Silver MAR 20.010 0.171 0.9 19.645 20.310 46,680 US Plat APR 1463.20 0.80 0.1 1442.20 1470.70 11,340 US Pall MAR 745.90 -2.95 -0.4 742.00 748.75 3,850 Gold 1264.20 28.14 2.3 1231.90 1265.40 Silver 20.040 0.310 1.6 19.680 20.290 Platinum 1455.49 3.24 0.2 1444.75 1467.25 Palladium 741.97 -1.78 -0.2 745.00 746.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 235,990 129,807 187,308 16.59 -0.01 US Silver 50,869 37,533 57,298 24.78 -1.07 US Platinum 11,393 10,987 12,687 14.67 -0.56 US Palladium 3,985 2,966 5,854 17.08 0.47 (Additional reporting by Veronica Brown in London; Editing by Jane Baird, David Evans and Lisa Von Ahn)