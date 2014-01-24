(Refiles to correct spelling in headline) SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Gold was trading close its highest in seven weeks on Friday and poised to record its fifth straight weekly gain as softer equities burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,261.38 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after surging more than 2 percent on Thursday to $1,265.40 - its highest since Dec. 10 and its biggest one-day rally in three months. Gold is up about 0.6 percent so far this week. * Barrick Gold Corp will re-calculate its reserves at a gold price of $1,100, down from $1,500 a year ago, which will make some of its in-the-ground gold uneconomical to mine and may result in asset writedowns. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 5.39 tonnes to 790.46 tonnes on Thursday. * South African mines producing half the world's platinum shut down on Thursday as the sector's main union began a strike for hefty wage hikes their employers say they cannot pay. The government has offered to mediate to end the dispute. * The leader of India's ruling Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, has asked the government to review tough import restrictions on gold, which include a record 10 percent import duty, according to media reports. * Improving global economic health means gold will not be rebounding anytime soon, with prices expected to fall another 13 percent after 2013's crash caught out investors, Thomson Reuters GFMS said in a report. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares were off-colour on Friday, extending the previous day's weakness as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data raised concerns over the economy, and investors sought safety in gold and the yen. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Italy Retail sales 1530 U.S. ECRI weekly index PRICES AT 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1261.38 -2.57 -0.2 Spot silver 20 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1452.99 0.99 0.07 Spot palladium 742.47 0.47 0.06 Comex gold 1261.5 -0.8 -0.06 Comex silver 20.015 0.005 0.02 Euro 1.369 DXY 80.478 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)