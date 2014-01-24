(Refiles to correct spelling in headline)
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Gold was trading close its
highest in seven weeks on Friday and poised to record its fifth
straight weekly gain as softer equities burnished the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,261.38 an ounce
by 0019 GMT, after surging more than 2 percent on Thursday to
$1,265.40 - its highest since Dec. 10 and its biggest one-day
rally in three months. Gold is up about 0.6 percent so far this
week.
* Barrick Gold Corp will re-calculate its reserves
at a gold price of $1,100, down from $1,500 a year ago, which
will make some of its in-the-ground gold uneconomical to mine
and may result in asset writedowns.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 5.39 tonnes to
790.46 tonnes on Thursday.
* South African mines producing half the world's platinum
shut down on Thursday as the sector's main union began a strike
for hefty wage hikes their employers say they cannot pay. The
government has offered to mediate to end the dispute.
* The leader of India's ruling Congress party, Sonia Gandhi,
has asked the government to review tough import restrictions on
gold, which include a record 10 percent import duty, according
to media reports.
* Improving global economic health means gold will not be
rebounding anytime soon, with prices expected to fall another 13
percent after 2013's crash caught out investors, Thomson Reuters
GFMS said in a report.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares were off-colour on Friday, extending the
previous day's weakness as disappointing Chinese manufacturing
data raised concerns over the economy, and investors sought
safety in gold and the yen.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Italy Retail sales
1530 U.S. ECRI weekly index
PRICES AT 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1261.38 -2.57 -0.2
Spot silver 20 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1452.99 0.99 0.07
Spot palladium 742.47 0.47 0.06
Comex gold 1261.5 -0.8 -0.06
Comex silver 20.015 0.005 0.02
Euro 1.369
DXY 80.478
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)