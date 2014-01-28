SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Gold was steady on Tuesday after a sharp slide the session before, with investors worried the U.S. Federal Reserve could make further stimulus cuts at a meeting this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.03 percent to $1,256.79 an ounce by 0013 GMT, after dropping 1 percent on Monday and retreating sharply from a two-month high. * The U.S. central bank begins its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with a statement expected on Wednesday. * An improving economy prompted the Fed to cut its bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion last month, and the bank is widely expected to reduce by the same amount at this week's gathering. * The lifting of the stimulus measures would dim gold's appeal as an inflation-hedge. * China's 2013 gold imports from Hong Kong more than doubled from the previous year to reach a record of more than 1,000 tonnes as a sharp fall in prices led to unprecedented demand. * Platinum rose as government-brokered talks between South Africa's AMCU union and the world's top three platinum producers ended on Monday with no breakthrough in efforts to end a strike that has hit half of global output of the precious metal. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares were pinned near five-month lows on Tuesday as turmoil in emerging markets and concerns about an economic slowdown in China took their toll. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany import prices 0745 France consumer confidence 0900 Italy consumer confidence 1330 U.S. durable goods orders 1400 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index 1500 U.S. consumer confidence 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting PRICES AT 0013 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1256.79 0.35 0.03 Spot silver 19.66 -0.02 -0.1 Spot platinum 1412.75 5.75 0.41 Spot palladium 719.5 -0.5 -0.07 Comex gold 1257.1 -6.3 -0.5 Comex silver 19.69 -0.103 -0.52 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)