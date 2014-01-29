SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Gold extended losses to a
third session on Wednesday as investors turned jittery ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement on the outlook for its
bond-buying stimulus.
A rebound in stock markets after Turkey raised its key
interest rates, calming fears about emerging markets, also hurt
safe-haven gold.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,252.30 an ounce by
0021 GMT.
* The Fed is expected to announce a $10 billion cut to its
bond purchases at the end of its two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday.
* The outstanding volume of gold sold forward by mining
companies hit its lowest since at least 2002 in the third
quarter, Societe Generale and Thomson Reuters GFMS said on
Tuesday, as miners cut 'hedges' by 6 more tonnes.
* Kazakhstan lifted its gold reserves by 2.39 tonnes in
December, data from the International Monetary Fund showed.
Ukraine added 0.6 tonnes to its gold reserves, Belarus 0.9
tonnes and Azerbaijan just under 1 tonne.
* Detour Gold Corp would consider using a hedging
strategy if the price of gold drops from current levels, the
Canadian gold miner said.
MARKET NEWS
* Tokyo's Nikkei share average opened higher on Wednesday,
following stronger U.S. stocks.
* Japan's yen extended its pullback early on Wednesday,
while higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar
rallied.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
0900 Euro zone M3 money supply
0900 Italy Business confidence
1900 FOMC issues statement after two-day policy meeting
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1252.3 -3.91 -0.31
Spot silver 19.53 -0.02 -0.1
Spot platinum 1404.75 -0.25 -0.02
Spot palladium 713.5 -0.75 -0.11
Comex gold 1252.3 1.5 0.12
Comex silver 19.535 0.03 0.16
Euro 1.3653
DXY 80.647
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
