SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Gold held on to the sharp overnight gains on Thursday, as another cut to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures and continued concern over emerging markets prompted a drop in stock markets, boosting the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dipped slightly to $1,266.01 an ounce by 0011 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Wednesday. * The Fed on Wednesday said it would trim its bond purchases by another $10 billion as it stuck to a plan to wind down its extraordinary economic stimulus despite recent turmoil in emerging markets. * Stock and foreign exchange markets from Istanbul to Sao Paulo remained under stress, with the Turkish lira staging a short-lived rally after a big hike in interest rates. * Osisko Mining said it has sued Goldcorp Inc in an attempt to foil the gold miner's C$2.6 billion ($2.33 billion) hostile bid, alleging that its suitor misused confidential information. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.10 tonnes to 792.56 tonnes on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares seemed fated for a punishing session on Thursday after strains in emerging markets returned with a vengeance and the Fed further scaled back its stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI 0855 Germany unemployment rate 1000 Euro zone consumer sentiment 1300 Germany consumer prices 1330 U.S. advance Q4 GDP 1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. pending homes sales PRICES AT 0011 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1266.01 -1.78 -0.14 Spot silver 19.67 -0.07 -0.35 Spot platinum 1408.75 0.75 0.05 Spot palladium 713.25 1.25 0.18 Comex gold 1266.1 3.9 0.31 Comex silver 19.685 0.133 0.68 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)