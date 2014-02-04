* Gold's safe-haven bids seen short-lived -analyst * Platinum drops as S. African producers, miners resume talks * Retail physical demand slows in January * Coming up: US ADP private-sector jobs data Wednesday (Adds details on retail gold demand in January, updates prices) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 4 Gold dropped on Tuesday after posting a one-percent rally in the previous session, as steadier U.S. equities and a stronger dollar prompted investors to unwind some of their safety bets in bullion. A resumption of wage talks between South Africa's top platinum producers and their miners eased supply worries in platinum, briefly sending the metal to its lowest level this year. On Monday, gold had rallied after disappointing manufacturing data from the United States and China pummelled Wall Street equities, while jitters about emerging markets bolstered an investor flight to safety. "The gold positive flows from the loss of risk appetite, as a result of emerging-market turmoil, provided support but it was limited and short-lived," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. "So far, institutional investors continue to stay clear, while hedge funds are only engaging on a relatively small scale on the long side," said Melek. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,253 an ounce by 2:47 p.m. EST (1947 GMT). U.S. April COMEX gold futures settled down $8.70 at $1,251.20 an ounce. Trading volume stood at around 90,000 lots, about half of its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. A rebound in U.S. stocks also dampened gold's safe-haven appeal. The S&P 500 index rose nearly 1 percent on sturdy corporate results, as the market fought to regain its footing following its largest selloff in months a day earlier. Bullion has gained around 4 percent so far this year, after a 28 percent drop in 2013, as slowing growth in China and capital outflows from emerging nations hit equity markets. RETAIL DEMAND LAGS physical gold buying among private investors fell for a third consecutive month in January, said a survey by online precious metals market BullionVault. The Gold Investor Index, which measures the balance of customers adding to gold holdings over those reducing them, was down to 51.9 in January from 52.9 in December. A reading of 50 signals an equal number of net gold buyers and sellers. Meanwhile, sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold coins fell 40 percent year-on-year in January, typically the busiest month of the year, as uncertainty over bullion prices dampened interest. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.4 percent to $19.40 an ounce. Palladium dropped 0.5 percent to $695.70 an ounce, having earlier fallen to its lowest since Dec. 26 at $692.50. Platinum fell 0.7 percent to $1,368.99 an ounce, as wage talks resumed between South Africa's AMCU miners' union and the world's top three platinum producers with hopes to end a nearly two-week strike. 2:47 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1251.20 -8.70 -0.7 1246.80 1260.70 83,670 US Silver MAR 19.422 0.013 0.1 19.260 19.480 23,395 US Plat APR 1373.40 -13.20 -1.0 1361.40 1387.20 10,721 US Pall MAR 700.10 -2.60 -0.4 695.50 704.55 4,813 Gold 1253.00 -4.01 -0.3 1247.75 1260.45 Silver 19.400 0.070 0.4 19.300 19.480 Platinum 1368.99 -10.26 -0.7 1362.50 1384.25 Palladium 695.70 -3.30 -0.5 698.00 704.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 92,080 172,213 186,052 18.58 -0.11 US Silver 27,680 43,600 56,067 26.82 0.29 US Platinum 11,131 10,646 13,326 18.64 0.86 US Palladium 5,636 4,042 5,542 17.84 -1.24 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Susan Fenton, David Evans, Meredith Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)