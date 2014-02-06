* Asian stocks tick higher but concerns remain * Gold waits for further data cues, China opening * Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims at 1330 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Gold held steady on Thursday as global equities remained volatile amid lower risk appetite and concerns over economic growth, and as investors waited for cues from U.S. jobs data. A mixed bag of U.S. data added to pressure from the emerging markets turmoil on equity markets, underpinning safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen. "Even when stocks have rallied over the past few trading sessions, we have noticed that gold has not really dropped that much, telling us that investors in the precious metals space may well believe that there is more turbulence ahead," said Edward Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone. "In addition, we have to suspect that a wave of currency declines sweeping a number of emerging market economies, ranging from Argentina to Ukraine, must be prompting some of the local population to move their savings away from depreciating currencies and into hard assets like gold." Spot gold was unchanged at $1,257.66 an ounce by 0713 GMT. Gold rose nearly $20 an ounce on Wednesday after a weak U.S. jobs report but pared most of the gains on other strong numbers. Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private employers added 175,000 jobs in January, the smallest gain since August, according to payrolls processor ADP, while growth in the service sector picked up last month. Investors are now eyeing the Friday release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, a key gauge of the labour market, as any setback in economic growth could prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of its stimulus tapering. In the physical markets, traders were waiting for the return of Chinese market on Friday, after a week-long holiday for the Lunar New Year. Platinum was trading flat as government-brokered talks between mine union AMCU and the world's three biggest platinum producers to end a two week wage strike in South Africa have adjourned to allow for individual consultations. Silver edged higher after a 2 percent gain overnight - its biggest one-day jump in nearly four weeks. PRICES AT 0713 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1257.66 0.01 0 Spot silver 19.96 0.09 0.45 Spot platinum 1374.25 -1.5 -0.11 Spot palladium 707.5 1.5 0.21 Comex gold 1257.7 0.8 0.06 Comex silver 19.975 0.17 0.86 Euro 1.352 DXY 81.084 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry, Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)