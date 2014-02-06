* Asian stocks tick higher but concerns remain
* Gold waits for further data cues, China opening
* Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims at 1330 GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Gold held steady on Thursday as
global equities remained volatile amid lower risk appetite and
concerns over economic growth, and as investors waited for cues
from U.S. jobs data.
A mixed bag of U.S. data added to pressure from the emerging
markets turmoil on equity markets, underpinning safe-haven
assets such as gold and the yen.
"Even when stocks have rallied over the past few trading
sessions, we have noticed that gold has not really dropped that
much, telling us that investors in the precious metals space may
well believe that there is more turbulence ahead," said Edward
Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone.
"In addition, we have to suspect that a wave of currency
declines sweeping a number of emerging market economies, ranging
from Argentina to Ukraine, must be prompting some of the local
population to move their savings away from depreciating
currencies and into hard assets like gold."
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,257.66 an ounce by 0713
GMT. Gold rose nearly $20 an ounce on Wednesday after a weak
U.S. jobs report but pared most of the gains on other strong
numbers.
Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private employers added
175,000 jobs in January, the smallest gain since August,
according to payrolls processor ADP, while growth in the service
sector picked up last month.
Investors are now eyeing the Friday release of U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data, a key gauge of the labour market, as any setback
in economic growth could prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the
pace of its stimulus tapering.
In the physical markets, traders were waiting for the return
of Chinese market on Friday, after a week-long holiday for the
Lunar New Year.
Platinum was trading flat as government-brokered
talks between mine union AMCU and the world's three biggest
platinum producers to end a two week wage strike in South Africa
have adjourned to allow for individual consultations.
Silver edged higher after a 2 percent gain overnight
- its biggest one-day jump in nearly four weeks.
PRICES AT 0713 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1257.66 0.01 0
Spot silver 19.96 0.09 0.45
Spot platinum 1374.25 -1.5 -0.11
Spot palladium 707.5 1.5 0.21
Comex gold 1257.7 0.8 0.06
Comex silver 19.975 0.17 0.86
Euro 1.352
DXY 81.084
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry,
Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)