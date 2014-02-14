SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Spot gold was holding gains
near $1,300 an ounce on Friday and looked set to post its
biggest weekly gain since October as more weak U.S. data raised
fears about economic growth, burnishing the metal's appeal as a
safe-haven.
U.S. gold futures climbed for an eighth straight session -
their longest winning streak since July 2011.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.15 percent to $1,300.36 an ounce
by 0024 GMT, having hit a three-month high of $1,302.61 earlier
in the session. It is up about 2.5 percent for the week - the
largest such gain since late October.
* U.S. gold futures for April delivery were also
trading near their three-month high of $1,303.
* U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in January and more
Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the latest signs
the economy started the year on a softer footing as unseasonably
cold weather took its toll.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 7.50 tonnes to
806.35 tonnes on Thursday - its biggest inflow since late
December.
* Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
miner, reported a big fourth-quarter loss as it took a hefty
impairment charge, cut its gold reserve estimate by 26 percent
and said costs per ounce would likely rise this year.
* Top Philippine miner Philex Mining Corp sees the
start up of its Silangan copper-gold mine pushed back to as late
as 2018, a delay of more than a year, and the project's cost
rising by as much as half to $1.5 billion.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged higher in early trading on Friday,
shrugging off downbeat U.S. economic data that pressured the
dollar, which probed nearly three-week lows against the euro.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China CPI
0200 China PPI
0630 France Q4 GDP
0700 Germany Q4 GDP
0900 Italy Q4 GDP
1000 Euro zone Q4 GDP
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade
1330 U.S. Import prices
1330 U.S. Export prices
1415 U.S. Industrial output
1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1300.36 -1.94 -0.15
Spot silver 20.45 0 0
Spot platinum 1409.99 -1.76 -0.12
Spot palladium 728.6 -0.3 -0.04
Comex gold 1300.7 0.6 0.05
Comex silver 20.455 0.06 0.29
Euro 1.3678
DXY 80.318
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Stephen Coates)