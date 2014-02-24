SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Gold barely moved in early trade on Monday, supported by concerns over the pace of U.S. economic recovery and an increase in holdings on the bullion-backed exchange traded funds. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold eased 0.06 percent to $1,324.45 an ounce by 0033 GMT, having notched a third straight week of gains. * U.S. gold was at $1,324.90 ounce, up $1.30 an ounce. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.34 percent to 798.31 tonnes on Friday from 795.61 tonnes on Thursday. * A miner affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) was attacked and set alight at a mine belonging to South Africa's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), police and the union said, the latest violence in the strike-hit sector. * The world's top economies have embraced a goal of generating more than $2 trillion in additional output over five years while creating tens of million of new jobs, signalling optimism that the worst of crisis-era austerity was behind them. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks wobbled and the dollar firmed in early trade on Monday, as investors appeared to give no more than a passing nod to the Group of 20's latest commitment to spur faster global growth. * U.S. stocks slipped on Friday on options-related trading, with the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with its record high even as economic data continues to underwhelm. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China House prices 0900 Germany Ifo business climate 1330 U.S. National activity index 1358 U.S. Markit Flash Services PMI 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index PRICES Precious metals prices 0033 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1324.45 -0.73 -0.06 9.92 Spot Silver 21.81 -0.01 -0.05 12.36 Spot Platinum 1424.00 0.02 +0.00 4.13 Spot Palladium 737.00 -0.15 -0.02 3.37 COMEX GOLD APR4 1324.90 1.30 +0.10 10.24 1786 COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.85 0.06 +0.00 12.78 768 Euro/Dollar 1.3739 Dollar/Yen 102.55 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)