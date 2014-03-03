* S&P slides on economic fears over U.S.-Russia tensions * Crude oil, U.S. Treasuries, dollar, yen gain on Ukraine * Gold could sell off if geopolitical tensions ease -analyst * Coming up: U.S. ISM New York State manufacturing data Tues (Updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, March 3 Gold surged about 2 percent to a four-month high on Monday as escalating military tension between Ukraine and Russia bolstered demand for assets perceived to be relatively safe as investors sold riskier investments such as equities. U.S. Treasury debt prices, the dollar and the yen also gained as investors sought safe havens after Ukraine accused Russia of sending thousands of additional troops to its southern Crimea region, which has a majority ethnic Russian population. Traders said gold, which lost 28 percent of its value last year, benefited from knee-jerk buying as Russia stocks and bonds plummeted. Russia's central bank hiked interest rates and spent as much as $12 billion of its reserves to prop up the ruble. Global equities tumbled on economic uncertainties, with the U.S. S&P 500 index about 1 percent lower. Bullion had showed signs of a stronger inverse correlation with U.S. stocks earlier this year as investors increased gold positions at equities' expense after the S&P posted a 30 percent gain last year. "As a result of the escalation of this conflict and the damages it's going to do to the European economy, people are going to continue to rotate out of the stock market into the gold market," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of New Jersey-based Sica Wealth Management, which has more than $1 billion in client assets. Spot gold rose as high as $1,354.80 an ounce, its loftiest since Oct. 30. It was trading at $1,351.01, up 1.9 percent, at 3:35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT), its biggest daily gain since Jan. 23. U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up $28.70 at $1,350.30 an ounce, with trading volume about 10 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Russia's military intervention in Ukraine also sent crude oil prices up about 2 percent. Some analysts said gold could be vulnerable to a selloff should there be a swift solution to the Ukraine crisis. "The uncertainty surrounding Ukraine could push gold prices higher in the next few weeks ... although diplomatic and political solutions are going to be sought ... a lot will also depend on investor positioning," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. On Friday, U.S. February nonfarm payrolls report will allow investors to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will change its pace in unwinding its bond-buying stimulus. The employment figures follow a series of weak U.S. manufacturing and housing data that were partially blamed on the bitter cold weather. Among other precious metals, silver followed gold's moves and rose 1.1 percent to $21.43 an ounce. Platinum was up 1.2 percent at $1,458 an ounce and palladium gained 0.9 percent at $745.65 an ounce. Platinum group metals investors digested news U.S. auto sales in February were slightly brisker than expected as hefty incentives lured customers into dealerships late in the month despite cold and snowy weather. 3:35 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1350.30 28.70 2.2 1330.70 1355.00 152,026 US Silver MAR 21.448 0.244 1.2 21.265 21.680 376 US Plat APR 1460.70 13.90 1.0 1447.70 1464.90 11,381 US Pall MAR 749.80 5.95 0.8 747.50 748.00 165 Gold 1351.01 25.22 1.9 1327.11 1354.80 Silver 21.430 0.240 1.1 21.280 21.700 Platinum 1458.00 17.50 1.2 1450.50 1461.50 Palladium 745.65 6.40 0.9 743.70 748.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 162,770 145,699 185,972 16.95 0.87 US Silver 46,549 75,619 57,666 24.79 -0.94 US Platinum 12,988 9,891 12,912 16.75 -0.57 US Palladium 5,115 8,184 5,584 12.8 -1.44 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, William Hardy, David Evans, Peter Galloway, David Gregorio and Meredith Mazzilli)