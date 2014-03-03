* S&P slides on economic fears over U.S.-Russia tensions
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 3 Gold surged about 2
percent to a four-month high on Monday as escalating military
tension between Ukraine and Russia bolstered demand for assets
perceived to be relatively safe as investors sold riskier
investments such as equities.
U.S. Treasury debt prices, the dollar and the yen also
gained as investors sought safe havens after Ukraine accused
Russia of sending thousands of additional troops to its southern
Crimea region, which has a majority ethnic Russian population.
Traders said gold, which lost 28 percent of its value last
year, benefited from knee-jerk buying as Russia stocks and bonds
plummeted. Russia's central bank hiked interest rates and spent
as much as $12 billion of its reserves to prop up the ruble.
Global equities tumbled on economic uncertainties, with the
U.S. S&P 500 index about 1 percent lower. Bullion had showed
signs of a stronger inverse correlation with U.S. stocks earlier
this year as investors increased gold positions at equities'
expense after the S&P posted a 30 percent gain last year.
"As a result of the escalation of this conflict and the
damages it's going to do to the European economy, people are
going to continue to rotate out of the stock market into the
gold market," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of New
Jersey-based Sica Wealth Management, which has more than $1
billion in client assets.
Spot gold rose as high as $1,354.80 an ounce, its
loftiest since Oct. 30. It was trading at $1,351.01, up 1.9
percent, at 3:35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT), its biggest daily gain
since Jan. 23.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$28.70 at $1,350.30 an ounce, with trading volume about 10
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Russia's military intervention in Ukraine also sent crude
oil prices up about 2 percent.
Some analysts said gold could be vulnerable to a selloff
should there be a swift solution to the Ukraine crisis.
"The uncertainty surrounding Ukraine could push gold prices
higher in the next few weeks ... although diplomatic and
political solutions are going to be sought ... a lot will also
depend on investor positioning," Societe Generale analyst Robin
Bhar said.
On Friday, U.S. February nonfarm payrolls report will allow
investors to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will change its
pace in unwinding its bond-buying stimulus. The employment
figures follow a series of weak U.S. manufacturing and housing
data that were partially blamed on the bitter cold weather.
Among other precious metals, silver followed gold's
moves and rose 1.1 percent to $21.43 an ounce. Platinum
was up 1.2 percent at $1,458 an ounce and palladium
gained 0.9 percent at $745.65 an ounce.
Platinum group metals investors digested news U.S. auto
sales in February were slightly brisker than expected as hefty
incentives lured customers into dealerships late in the month
despite cold and snowy weather.
3:35 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1350.30 28.70 2.2 1330.70 1355.00 152,026
US Silver MAR 21.448 0.244 1.2 21.265 21.680 376
US Plat APR 1460.70 13.90 1.0 1447.70 1464.90 11,381
US Pall MAR 749.80 5.95 0.8 747.50 748.00 165
Gold 1351.01 25.22 1.9 1327.11 1354.80
Silver 21.430 0.240 1.1 21.280 21.700
Platinum 1458.00 17.50 1.2 1450.50 1461.50
Palladium 745.65 6.40 0.9 743.70 748.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 162,770 145,699 185,972 16.95 0.87
US Silver 46,549 75,619 57,666 24.79 -0.94
US Platinum 12,988 9,891 12,912 16.75 -0.57
US Palladium 5,115 8,184 5,584 12.8 -1.44
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by Dale Hudson, William Hardy, David Evans, Peter Galloway,
David Gregorio and Meredith Mazzilli)