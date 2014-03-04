SINGAPORE, March 4 Gold held near its strongest level in four months on Tuesday after Russia's military intervention in Ukraine prompted safe-haven buyer as investors ditched assets perceived as riskier such as equities. President Barack Obama is holding a high-level meeting at the White House about Ukraine with senior military and national security advisers, a White House official said on Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,349.96 an ounce 2359 GMT after rising as high as $1,354.80 on Monday, the strongest level since late October. * U.S. gold was steady at $1,350.70 an ounce. * Ukraine's ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting that he use Russia's military to restore law and order in Ukraine, Moscow's U.N. envoy told a stormy meeting of the Security Council on Monday. * India has started to make physical checks of gold stocks held by wholesalers to ensure inventories match the amount imported by banks and state-run traders, an industry association said, as the country steps up efforts to halt smuggling. * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust remained unchanged on Friday from Thursday, and the largest silver-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust were also unmoved during the same period. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The yen held onto chunky gains early on Tuesday, having been squeezed higher as skittish investors dumped riskier assets amid tensions over Russian military intervention in Ukraine. * Crude prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday to the highest level since September as tensions over Russian military intervention on the Crimean peninsula rattled oil markets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism <USIBDC=ECI PRICES Precious metals prices 2359 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1349.96 -0.33 -0.02 12.04 Spot Silver 21.39 0.01 +0.05 10.20 Spot Platinum 1454.49 -0.01 -0.00 6.36 Spot Palladium 746.25 0.25 +0.03 4.66 COMEX GOLD APR4 1350.70 0.40 +0.03 12.39 809 COMEX SILVER MAY4 21.45 -0.04 +0.00 10.74 373 Euro/Dollar 1.3735 Dollar/Yen 101.42 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)