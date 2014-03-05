SINGAPORE, March 5 Gold was little changed on
Wednesday following sharp overnight losses as safe-haven buying
cooled on easing fears of imminent military action by Russia in
Ukraine.
Bullion prices were also kept in check by higher equities,
which recovered after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he
would use force in Ukraine only as a last resort.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,335.21 an ounce by
0026 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
* Gold prices had gained nearly 2 percent on Monday to a
four-month high on increasing tensions between Russia and the
West over Ukraine.
* Barrick Gold Corp, the world's biggest gold
miner, is not looking to hedge the price of the precious metal
because it expects a sharp increase in coming years, its chief
executive said.
* South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union said it had revised its wage demands to the world's top
platinum producers, in its first major concession as a
sector-wide strike rumbles into its sixth week.
* India's trade minister said he had raised the issue of
easing some curbs on gold imports with the finance ministry, as
they were encouraging smuggling and hurting the gems and
jewellery industry, an important export sector.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks rose and the dollar held firm in early trade
on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 closed at a record on Tuesday as
Ukraine tensions eased.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI
0848 France Markit Services PMI
0853 Germany Markit Services PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
1000 Euro zone Revised Q4 GDP
1000 Euro zone Retail sales
1315 U.S. ADP national employment
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
PRICES AT 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1335.21 0.71 0.05
Spot silver 21.21 0.07 0.33
Spot platinum 1453.75 -1.85 -0.13
Spot palladium 760.75 1.45 0.19
Comex gold 1335.6 -2.3 -0.17
Comex silver 21.25 0.028 0.13
Euro 1.3736
DXY 80.145
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)