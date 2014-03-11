* U.S. equities down as Ukraine tensions build
* Weak Chinese export data fuels economic fear, lifts gold
* SPDR ETF fund sees 7.5-tonne inflow
* Coming up: U.S. Federal Budget Wednesday
(Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 11 Gold rose on Tuesday
as fears of a slowdown in Chinese economic activity and worries
about an escalating crisis in Ukraine boosted demand for
bullion.
Tensions over Ukraine continued to build and with diplomacy
at a standstill, European Union governments said they were
considering sanctions against Russia if it failed to respond
positively to an initiative to calm the crisis.
The Ukraine crisis sapped appetite for risk and weighed on
U.S. equities, which also boosted gold demand.
The precious metal also climbed after China's data showed
exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging the trade
balance into deficit. The data underscored recent concerns about
the world's second-largest economy.
However, analysts warned of possible gold losses if
geopolitical tensions ease and U.S. economy recovers.
"If the Russian situation can be contained and U.S. data
continues to hold in, gold will turn into an excellent short
opportunity once again, with specs likely to flip back from long
to short quite quickly," said Bart Melek, head of commodity
strategy at TD Securities.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,346.70 an ounce by
2:35 p.m. EDT (1835 GMT), having earlier reached $1,352.50, near
a four-month high.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$5.20 at $1,346.70 an ounce, with volume about 10 percent above
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
The confrontation around the Black Sea peninsula showed no
sign of easing on Tuesday, a day after pro-Russian forces opened
fire in seizing a Ukrainian military base in Crimea and NATO
announced reconnaissance flights along its eastern frontiers.
"There is still a good deal of safe-haven bidding in the
market on Ukraine and any possible Russian response, and that's
helping get beyond that crucial $1,350 technical and
psychological level," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said.
ETF INFLOWS
In a sign confidence in the precious metal may be returning
amid global uncertainties, the world's biggest bullion-backed
exchange-traded fund saw its largest inflow in a month. SPDR
Gold Trust said holdings rose 7.50 tonnes to 812.70
tonnes on Monday, the biggest inflow since Feb. 13.
Among other precious metals, platinum was down 1.1
percent at $1,457.80 an ounce, while palladium fell 0.9
percent to $765.90 an ounce. Silver gained 0.1 percent to
$20.82 an ounce.
2:35 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1346.70 5.20 0.4 1337.80 1353.00 140,923
US Silver MAR 20.784 -0.095 -0.5 20.790 21.260 69
US Plat APR 1464.60 -12.60 -0.9 1455.00 1485.70 13,223
US Pall MAR 770.30 -6.35 -0.8 769.85 778.25 1
Gold 1348.17 9.63 0.7 1338.10 1352.50
Silver 20.820 0.020 0.1 20.670 21.290
Platinum 1457.80 -15.70 -1.1 1455.50 1482.00
Palladium 765.90 -7.10 -0.9 765.00 777.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 165,669 145,782 184,158 16.21 -0.20
US Silver 49,039 75,624 57,848 25.22 0.36
US Platinum 14,852 11,354 13,053 17.74 0.70
US Palladium 5,799 8,584 5,656 23.12 4.27
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Keiron Henderson, Jason Neely, David Evans and Nick
Zieminski)